Xi Jinping says China 'ready to work' with Donald Trump administration in talks with Joe Biden

Xi Jinping insists he will work with Donald Trump's new administration, despite fears that already tense relations between the two countries could deteriorate further if the new US president follows through on his threat to launch a trade war against China.

Xi met with outgoing US President Joe Biden for two hours after the end of a two-day meeting of Pacific economies in South America.

Tensions were already high between China and the United States after Mr Biden sought to restrict US investment in Chinese artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors, all crucial to the economy modern.

The prospect of Trump further escalating these tensions has countries around the world bracing for what it could mean for their economies and their efforts to curb inflation.

But publicly, Mr. Xi has downplayed those prospects.

Chinese and US leaders and their delegates met after the conclusion of the APEC summit. (Reuters: Léa Millis)

“China's goal of a stable, healthy and lasting China-US relationship remains unchanged,” Xi said, while noting that there have been “ups and downs” in recent years.

“China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage disputes.”

Mr. Biden told Mr. Xi that their discussions had always been “frank” and “frank,” even if they did not always agree.

Their meeting took place as leaders of the 21 Pacific economies – Russia, Australia and Japan – left their meeting in Lima, Peru, at the end of the annual APEC summit.

That meeting ended with APEC failing to reach consensus on the wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Although united in their veiled calls to counter any effort Donald Trump might make to trigger a global trade war, China and Russia were suspected of preventing APEC from discussing the impact of these wars on their economies .

Australia and like-minded countries wanted to discuss the wars in the hope that it could help resolve their impacts, including fueling inflation around the world. They argued that APEC was a forum where they could work together to resolve problems.

But without consensus, efforts toward a deal have failed.

Leaders at the summit failed to reach consensus on the economic impacts of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. (Flickr: APEC Peru)

“Some economies consider that these issues have an impact on the global economy and could be addressed within APEC, while other economies do not believe that APEC is the forum to discuss these issues,” can – we read in a statement from the President of APEC and President of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

The two-day meeting in Lima served as a precursor to the G20 meeting of the world's largest economies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the coming days.

Trade and climate change dominated discussions, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and outgoing US President Joe Biden meeting in the final hours of the APEC forum, amid growing tensions between the two superpowers.

APEC leaders managed to reach agreement on their joint calls for free, fair and predictable trade, a commitment that is seen as a veiled rebuke of Trump's threat to impose a tariff 60 percent on Chinese imports. It also threatens to impose tariffs of up to 20 percent on other countries.

After presenting Australia as a secure and reliable trading partner at the APEC summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will next travel to Brazil for the G20 talks. (Flickr: APEC Peru)

The final communiqué of the meeting was similar to those of previous APEC meetings. He urges leaders to work closely to boost trade across the region with the aim of growing their economies and improving living standards.

As in Peru, Trump appears ready to weigh heavily on the leaders' meeting in Brazil.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the forum to present Australia as a secure and reliable trading partner, committed to global trade and the fight against climate change.

Mr Albanese, while insisting it was too early to anticipate what actions Trump might take, also sought to position Australia as a possible beneficiary if the new US president makes good on his threats to reverse Mr. Biden’s commitments on climate change and green subsidies.

The G20 also appears to be an arena for world leaders eager to fill any void left if Trump isolates the United States with his “America First” agenda.

Xi Jinping snubs meetings with APEC leaders It remains unclear why the Chinese president did not participate in negotiations with leaders of Pacific countries in Peru, a day after the opening of a new megaport north of Lima.

Mr. Xi snubbed APEC leaders on the first day, instead using the time to hold one-on-one meetings with other South American leaders. He is reportedly looking for around 30 bilateral agreements while he spends a week in Latin America.

He took advantage of his first day in Peru to open a new megaport under Chinese control north of Lima which will see South American crops and agricultural products heading to the Chinese market.

India's Narendra Modi also appears keen to play an important role at the leaders' meeting in Brazil, capitalizing on domestic problems that threaten the ability of France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Schulz to play a bigger role at home. global scale.

Mr Albanese will likely meet Mr Xi on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

He will not have formal talks with Mr Biden, but the two have held informal talks at APEC, with the prime minister describing the president as being “in good form”.

Mr Albanese insisted that APEC is a group committed to free and fair trade and determined to fight climate action. He made the comments as Mr Biden remains among the APEC leaders.

His comments in South America provided insight into how he will seek to manage a second Trump presidency, remaining resolute in his commitments to trade and climate action, while also seeking to work with the United States. United when possible.

He insisted the United States would remain Australia's closest security ally.