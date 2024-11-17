Donald Trump skipped the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson match, but he was certainly there in spirit





In a post-match press conference, Paul admitted that in the third round he realized he had to come back. I wanted to put on a show for the fans, Paul said, but I didn't want to hurt anyone who didn't need to be hurt. When asked if he felt Tyson's power in the ring, Paul simply said no. (Tyson did not attend the press conference, nor did his representatives respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment.)

There's a feeling of disappointment in the room, commentator Kate Scott said from the media booth as the crowd grew restless and, at times, sad. Everyone hoped, until the last minute, that [Tyson] I'll find something special, well

The crowd was confused throughout the fight, said light heavyweight champion turned commentator Andre Ward. Their hearts are with Mike and they wanted something to cheer about. But Mike didn't give them much to cheer about, due to age and wear.

They didn't want to boo Mike, Ward said. They were quite agitated and didn't really know what to do.

Others, like Magic Johnson, were so crushed by the reality of the match that they had to turn it off. Just sad smh, the legendary NBA star wrote on X. I cut it off because I couldn't watch anymore. It's sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I've been to every single Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing.

It is likely that Paul would disagree. In the moments after the judges announced the unanimous decision in his favor, Paul took the microphone to first congratulate Tyson, saying he was the best to ever do it, before pronouncing a brief speech echoing his tweet celebrating Trump's victory last week.

This is the era of truth. This is the era of good. There is a change in the world and good is increasing, Paul said. The truth is coming out, I'm just honored to be part of the American party. It's like we're back, baby.

