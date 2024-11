Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt named next White House press secretary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Karoline Leavitt, his campaign press secretary, as White House press secretary.

Leavitt, 27, currently Trump's transition spokesperson, would be the youngest White House press secretary in history. Previously, that distinction went to Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he took office in 1969 in Richard Nixon's administration.

READ MORE: Trump picks North Dakota Gov. Burgum to lead Interior Department and new energy council

Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as national press secretary during my historic campaign, and I am pleased to announce that she will serve as White House press secretary, Trump said in a statement . “Karoline is intelligent, robust and has proven to be a very effective communicator. I am confident she will excel on the podium and help us deliver our message to the American people as we make America great again.

Leavitt responded in a message on X, formerly Twitter: Thank you, President Trump, for believing in me. I am touched and honored. Let's talk about MAGA, the acronym for Make America Great Again.

The White House press secretary typically serves as the public face of the administration and, historically, has held daily briefings for the press.

Trump upended those norms in his first term, opting instead to become his own spokesperson-in-chief. When he was president from 2017 to 2021, Trump had four press secretaries, but often preferred to engage directly with the public, at his rallies, social media posts and his own press briefings.

At a press conference last August, Trump was asked if he would hold regular press briefings in his new administration. He told reporters: “I will give you full access and you will have numerous press briefings and you will have, uh, from me.

Speaking to a press officer, he said: “They will probably do something. If it's not daily, it's going to be a lot. You'll get more than you want.

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, is seen as a staunch, camera-ready Trump defender who is quick to defend the Republican aggressively in television interviews.

She worked as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump, before joining his 2024 campaign. In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire, winning a 10-way Republican primary before losing against incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

During Trump's first term, Leavitt worked in the White House press office. She then became communications director for New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump tapped to become his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump's first press secretaries, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, were known for arguing with reporters. Another, Stephanie Grisham, never held a briefing. His successor, Kayleigh McEnany, often lectured the media during her appearances in the White House press room.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-campaign-spokesperson-karoline-leavitt-named-as-next-white-house-press-secretary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos