Xi Jinping signs cooperation with Donald Trump during his last meeting with US President Biden





Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Saturday to work with the new administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, stressing the importance of maintaining stability in U.S.-China relations.

His remarks came during a meeting with outgoing US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in Lima, Peru. It was their first meeting in seven months, as the two leaders addressed crucial global issues, including trade disputes, cybercrime, tensions over Taiwan and the continued influence of Russia.

Xi acknowledged the historical challenges between the two nations, but reiterated China's constant goal of fostering a stable, healthy and lasting relationship with the United States, adding that Beijing is ready to maintain communication, expand cooperation and managing differences with the Trump administration. Biden emphasized the frank and frank nature of his discussions with Xi, emphasizing the importance of dialogue even in times of disagreement.

The meeting took place amid heightened tensions, as Trump prepared to take office in two months. His campaign promises, including imposing 60% tariffs on Chinese imports as part of his “America First” trade agenda, have already sparked unease in Beijing.

Hot spots in US-China relations

The Biden administration has attempted to manage several flashpoints in the relationship, including allegations of China-linked cyberattacks targeting U.S. government communications, growing pressure on Taiwan and Beijing's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's leadership has been a source of contention, with reports that President Lai Ching-te is planning sensitive stops in the United States and former economy minister Lin Hsin-i inviting Biden to return to Taiwan, measures likely to provoke Beijing. China continues to view Taiwan as its territory, while the United States remains its main international supporter, supplying weapons despite lacking formal diplomatic relations.

Beijing's economy has faced significant challenges due to U.S. trade policies under Biden, including restrictions on investments in Chinese technology sectors like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as controls on export of advanced semiconductors. These measures have aggravated domestic pressures, creating economic tensions that weigh heavily on bilateral discussions.

While outlining possible paths forward, Xi stressed that mutual respect and cooperation could promote progress in relations, while antagonism and competition risk causing setbacks.

Xi's visit to the Apec summit also marked a broader diplomatic push aimed at expanding China's influence in Latin America, a region long dominated by U.S. interests. During his trip, Xi signed a revamped free trade deal with Peru, inaugurated the deep-water port of Chancay and announced plans to host the Apec summit in 2026.

