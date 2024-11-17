Imran Khan deserves a fair trial: UK Foreign Secretary





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has responded to a letter from MPs expressing concerns over the current political situation in Pakistan and issues surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY reported News.

In his response, David Lammy highlighted concerns over “restrictions” on freedom of expression and political opposition in Pakistan. He stressed the importance of a fair legal process for Imran Khan and all Pakistanis.

He recognized the importance of regular high-level discussions on critical issues and underlined Pakistan's expectation to adhere to international laws, respect fundamental freedoms and ensure the right to a fair trial.

David Lammy's response also raised concerns about the transparency and independence of military trials for civilians, referring to the case of PTI founder Imran Khan. However, he mentioned that based on available information, there is no indication that the Pakistani government intends to prosecute Imran Khan in military courts.

The British Foreign Secretary stressed that freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental democratic values. He mentioned that relevant discussions on civil and political rights took place between the Human Rights Ministers of the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

David Lammy further said that constitutional amendments in Pakistan are a matter for the country's parliament, reiterating the importance of an independent judiciary. He assured that the concerned minister, Faulkner, would meet the MPs on his return from Pakistan to discuss their concerns.

Zulfi Bukhari, a prominent personality linked to the PTI, expressed gratitude to MP Kim Johnson and others who raised these issues with the British Foreign Secretary.

Earlier on November 13, Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, announced that the former prime minister had given the date of the latest protest in Islamabad.

Speaking to reporter in Islamabad, Aleema Khan said that Imran Khan has set November 24 as the date for the final protest in the federal capital.

She said PTI's mandate was stolen on February 9 and selected people were given the power to rule the country, depriving people of their rights after the 26 amendments.

On November 9, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi, the chief minister also pledged to secure the release of Imran Khan at the earliest. Ali Amin Gandapur said that PTI leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives for the release of PTI founders.

