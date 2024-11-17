Jokowi said potential leaders must be able to convince public





Solo (ANTARA) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that potential leaders must be able to convince the public that they are capable of leading. “Yes, you have to be sure that the leader is useful to the people,” he said after breakfast with Ahmad Luthfi in Soto Triwindu Solo, Central Java, on Sunday. Asked if he was optimistic that Ahmad Luthfi would win the Central Java (Pilkada) regional elections in 2024, he responded only briefly. “Yes, we will see later, don't be arrogant. Just look at the investigation,” he said. Also read: Jokowi attended the open campaign of the Luthfi-Yasin couple Regarding the fact that he accompanied Luthfi during the great campaign at Vastenburg Fortress, he admitted that he had not been invited. “No, no. I wasn't invited, so I didn't come. But I'll go to Grobogan later,” he said. On the same occasion, Ahmad Luthfi said the campaign would convey the vision and mission to the community. “We will convey the potential of Central Java with several agendas, including with Mr. Jokowi, fellow artists. We will also go to Grobogan, Blora in order to absorb the aspirations of the people,” he said. Meanwhile, on this occasion, Taj Yasin Maimoen and several artists also came, including Raffi Ahmad, Gading Marten, Ria Ricis, Inara Rusli and Celine Evangelista. Also read: Bawaslu Banyumas studied the LHP campaign in which Jokowi participated

Also read: Ahmad Luthfi invites a number of young artists to visit the Triwindu market in Solo Journalist: Aris Wasita

Editor: Didik Kusbiantoro

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

