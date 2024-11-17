Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden he will work with Donald Trump to manage US-China relations

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Beijing is ready to work with the new administration of Donald Trump to manage differences in the turbulent US-China relationship.

The Chinese and U.S. presidents met Saturday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, in what is expected to be their last meeting as leaders before Biden's term ends in January. In his opening remarks before their private meeting, Xi said U.S.-China relations have seen ups and downs over the past four years, but have remained largely stable.

China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences… for the benefit of the two peoples, Xi told Biden.

Biden said the U.S.-China relationship was the most important alliance in the world, before correcting himself and saying it was the most important relationship.

Repeating one of his classic phrases during his meeting with Xi, Biden added: Our two countries cannot let any of these rivalries escalate into conflict… Over the last four years, I think we have proven that it was possible to have this relationship.

Relations between the United States and China have collapsed over the past four years, reaching their lowest level in decades after then-Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022 and the flight of a Chinese spy balloon over the United States last year. Relations have since stabilized, but the superpowers remain at odds on many issues.

Xi Jinping was front and center in the group photo at the Apec summit on Saturday, alongside Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. Leaders wore traditional Peruvian scarves made from vicuna wool Léa Millis/Reuters

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the leaders had a frank exchange on cooperation, including fight against narcoticsbut also covered areas of significant divergence, such as China's support for Russia's defense industrial base.

Sullivan said Biden and Xi reached important agreement on the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons, which he said was the first time China had made such a commitment.

We generated something significant today, Sullivan said. It's not the end of the line, but it's the start of something that we hope can continue.

In its minutes of the meeting, China's Foreign Ministry said the leaders stressed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons.

Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said the agreement was very important and signals a recognition in Beijing that active measures should be taken bilaterally to control dangerous security risks.

It is also the first agreement ever signed by the United States and China regarding nuclear weapons, Glaser said. Hopefully it will be followed by others.

The Lima meeting was the third in-person between Biden and Xi as leaders, and the first since the Apec forum in San Francisco last year, where they agreed to end their strained relationship.

It also happened two months before Trump began a second term as president of the United States. In recent days, the president-elect has appointed officials with tough stances on China to senior positions, including Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Trump also threatened to impose tariffs of more than 60% on all Chinese exports during the campaign.

Experts are waiting to see if Elon Musk, who has become close to Trump and who produces and sells Tesla cars in China, will encourage the president to adopt a softer approach towards Beijing.

Recommended

Xi reiterated his mantra that China wanted to work with the United States, adding: competition between major countries should not be the underlying logic of the times.

He also opposed the idea of ​​decoupling and U.S. moves to deny China access to advanced semiconductor technologies, known as the small yards, high fences policy. .

A small courtyard and high fences are not what a big country should pursue, Xi told Biden.

Sullivan said export controls were narrowly targeted on high-end technologies related to U.S. national security concerns.