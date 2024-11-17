Oil boss Chris Wright named Donald Trump's energy secretary





Donald Trump has named shale boss Chris Wright as energy secretary, a role that would put the oil company at the heart of government efforts to ease restrictions on the fossil fuel industry.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Wright, chief executive of oil services group Liberty Energy, was the most likely candidate for the role.

Wright is a leading energy technologist and entrepreneur, Trump said in a statement. As Secretary of Energy, he will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new golden age of American prosperity and world peace.

Trump also named Wright to the new National Energy Council, led by former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, which will coordinate an overhaul of government agencies' energy policy.

The president-elect, who launched an effort to cut government spending led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, reiterated his call to significantly reduce regulation.

This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINATION by cutting red tape, strengthening private sector investment in all sectors of the economy, and focusing on INNOVATION over long-standing regulation , but totally unnecessary, Trump said.

Wright and Liberty Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wright's proposed nomination marks another big victory for the U.S. oil industry, which supported his candidacy, and gives him a key role in implementing the president-elect's plans to increase exports of liquefied natural gas.

Trump pledged on the campaign trail to reverse President Joe Biden's pause on LNG export permits on the first day of his administration, a task that would fall to his new energy secretary.

Sen. John Barrasso, the senior Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Wright would help ensure America remains committed to a comprehensive energy policy that puts American families first.

Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources and Trump's top industry backer, introduced Wright as a candidate for the job, describing him as being very, very good on energy.

He knows it very well, Hamm told the Financial Times in an interview in October.

Wright's nomination, however, will likely face fierce opposition from environmentalists.

Choosing someone like Chris Wright is a clear sign that Trump wants to turn the United States into a pariah petrostate, Jean Su, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's energy justice program, said after the announcement.

The oil boss sparked controversy last year when he attacked the use of terms such as climate crisis, clean energy and carbon pollution.

There is no climate crisis and we are not in the middle of an energy transition either, he said in a video posted on LinkedIn. He later denied fighting[ing] climate science.

Ray Washburne, president of the Sunoco gas station chain, and Paul Dabbar, a technology executive who leads Trump's transition team for energy roles, were also in the running for energy secretary, according to reports. people familiar with the thinking of Trump's transition teams.

Washburne served as chairman of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation during the first Trump administration and previously served on the board of Energy Transfer, a pipeline company run by Trump donor Kelcy Warren.

Dabbar also served in the previous Trump administration, as undersecretary for science at the Department of Energy.

Wright is the latest addition to the Trump administration with ties to the fossil fuel industry after Burgum was named Trump's energy czar on Friday.

Burgum, who will also serve as Interior secretary, will be responsible for coordinating Trump's energy agenda across government agencies and implementing a broad deregulation plan aimed at increasing the supply of fossil fuels.

America is fortunate to have vast quantities of liquid gold and other valuable minerals and resources right under our feet, Trump said Friday in a statement announcing Burgums' nomination.

We will DRILL BABY DRILL, expand ALL forms of energy production to grow our economy and create good paying jobs, he said in the release.

In addition to its export oversight role, the Department of Energy is responsible for the nuclear weapons program, environmental cleanup, and scientific research and development through its oversight of the country's national laboratories.

Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, played a leading role in promoting the Inflation Reduction Act, the president's landmark climate law, which Trump has pledged to repeal.

Granholm told the FT that any effort to dismantle the legislation, which included billions of dollars in clean energy tax credits, would be like stabbing us because it would be truly insane.

