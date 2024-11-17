The American televised electoral battle: who won?

The British broadcast media have a habit of presenting the US presidential elections as the event of the year, and to be fair, they sometimes do. But who won the battle for viewers, not in terms of audience, where the BBC always wins, but in quality for the hundreds of viewers who stayed awake?

As with general elections on this side of the Atlantic, broadcast media have waged a war to get the best bookings, the best experience and (sometimes) the quickest results. Each broadcaster sends a team to Washington, who connect with teams across America and often in their countries, and some of us stay up to watch. It's funny that we do this, because nothing really happens until about 2:30.

BBC: US elections 2024

BBC coverage. Always clever, always authoritative. Yet this year they missed the mark, one way or another. It started at 10:50 p.m., this year with a slightly less memorable remix of their Arthur theme song. Using slightly reworked graphics from the July election is passable, their presenters certainly knew what they were covering but were slightly disappointed by the fact that Brits might not know who Caitrona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda are.

The BBC flew its recent news icon, Clive Myrie, to Washington before keeping him on the side of a building, which seemed like a waste. And I can't help but wonder if their editors liked the color purple or not.

Cut out the noise well so you can see things clearly. (Photo: BBC News/BBC One)

For the channel that's committed to: cutting through the noise so you can see things clearly, the graphics, which barely faded all night, certainly had a lot going on at once. Apparently we needed three cameras at the same time on an empty stage.

ITV: Harris vs. Trump – The Results

ITV Election Night Panel. (From left to right) Jessica Taylor, American psephologist; Robert Moore, ITV News US correspondent; Adam Hodge, former Obama/Biden advisor; Heather Nauert, Trump campaign spokesperson. (Photo: ITN/ITV1)

Does poor Tom Bradby ever stand a chance? After presenting the budget last week, he is flying straight to Washington to participate in this eight-hour extravaganza. Sleek, stylish, very ITV. Bonus points for the informed panel. It was also a simple affair, not many cameras, graphics barely taking up the screen (looking at you, BBC) and overall an evening that could have been boring, but at least ITV could be said to wanted to make the night a priority. , something we never got from the Beeb.

It was an election night painted by vox pop numbers from both Democrats and Republicans (and I have to thank ITV for finding casual third party voters); discussion of different voting models and the outcome each network predicted. Speaking of who ITV was very cautious about reporting states until CNN called them in the middle of the hour. I had ITV and the Spanish network Telecinco on at the same time, and the two produced very different results (they gave Harris 70 more electoral votes than Tom had allowed at around 3am).

Tom Bradby calls California for Kamala Harris. (Photo: ITN/ITV1)

Channel 4: America decides

From there it descends into anarchy. (ITN/Channel 4)

But what if you don't really want to argue for hours? Fresh off July's acclaimed election coverage with Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murphy, Channel 4 flew the duo to Washington to give the channel its first US election coverage since 1992. Coverage even started early, at 10 p.m.

The July election was pretty much a done deal: Labor would get such a massive majority that Starmer would barely know what to do with it, so Channel 4 decided to just focus on more talk, entertainment and laughter with the public, with a provocative guest. list which gave us the spectacle of Nadine Dorries' argument with Alastair Campbell.

This time, the network that gave us Big brother brought out all the tropes to provoke a reaction (barb shots). This included an even more provocative guest list, with Boris Johnson fired midway through the show for relentlessly plugging his new book, Unchained. Stormy Daniels arrived halfway through, but the atmosphere was already her namesake.

Emily Maitlis was later chastised by Krishnan for blurting out a curse when a Trump victory was inevitable. But Channel 4's coverage was so passionate that the presenters could be forgiven for diving into the action. Talk about a sour taste in your mouth, you wouldn't have watched it for quick results (often I'd change the channel to find Krishnan declaring a result that even ITV had called five minutes before), but for a bit of morning delirium , we had the perfect place.

Oh and did I mention Boris Johnson has a new book? It's called Unchained. Apparently you can find any answer to any question Krishnan wanted to ask him in the book, let me know if that's actually the case.

Sky News: American votes

A bit more subdued compared to Sky's scary, lengthy coverage. (ITN/Sky News)

Did you really think Channel 4 starting at 10pm was early? I give you Sky, which started three hours ago and didn't stop until morning. They have to pay Mark Austin big money.

Thanks to co-host Yalda Hakim, for her part, with the opening: Harris, the first black woman to introduce herself. Trump, the first convicted criminal.

Former BBC man Lewis Goodall was all about the fancy graphics, and it all resulted in a stylish production, complete with dramatic music from Neil Myers. But, starting so early, you need filler, so if you too want to stare at empty voting booths for an hour or so, Bobs your uncle.

Overall, this is a win for those of you who went to bed, woke up, checked and saw that Harris really was fooled in a landslide. And if you want to read some juicy gossip about the inner workings of Parliament, you can find it all in Boris Johnson's new book, Unchained. Maybe I forgot to mention it.