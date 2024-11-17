Breakfast together, Jokowi does not join Akbar Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign

SURAKARTA, KOMPAS Candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java Serial Number 02 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen held a major campaign in Surakarta City, Central Java, Sunday (11/17/ 2024). Both candidates took time to have breakfast with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, before the event. However, the one known colloquially as Jokowi did not participate in the event.

The breakfast moment with the three characters happened in Soto Triwindu. Luthfi and Taj Yasin arrived first at the store frequented by Jokowi and his wife. This candidate was also accompanied by several artists from Jakarta, such as Raffi Ahmad, Gading Marten and Celine Evangelista.

Less than 30 minutes later, Jokowi followed Luthfi-Taj Yasin. He came wearing a white shirt and black pants. The suit was his work attire when he was president.

It only took about an hour before the characters ate together. Luthfi left the scene first, while Jokowi left the store later.

We will convey the vision and mission. “Then we will convey the potential of Central Java with the agenda that we will carry out this morning, including with Pak Jokowi,” Luthfi said while walking away from the store.

In Surakarta, the Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign will take place at Vastenburg Fort. On this day, the campaign will also continue in other towns, such as Grobogan and Blora. There are rumors that Jokowi will participate.

“Including Pak Jokowi, we will later go to Grobogan, Blora, in order to absorb people's aspirations,” said Luthfi.

Meanwhile, Jokowi said he would not participate in the Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign taking place in Surakarta. He admitted that the candidate had not given an invitation. They didn't want to come suddenly without invitation. Not invited. So I didn't come. Just say prayers. However, we will go to Grobogan later, said Jokowi.

Regarding the possibility of winning the contest, Jokowi was reluctant to answer too much. He did not want to predict what winning percentage could be achieved. They prefer to wait for the election results later. Watch it later. No need to be arrogant, Jokowi said.

The day before, Saturday (11/16/2024), Luthfi-Taj Yasin carried out a campaign in Purwokerto, Banyumas, Central Java. At the event, Jokowi accompanied the couple. In fact, he expressed his support for them when asked the reason for his presence in the campaign.