Donald Trump is heading to UFC 309 and expected to receive loud cheers after his election victory





Donald Trump returned to Madison Square Garden with top lieutenants Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy to attend another UFC fight night, but this time as president-elect.

Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications director, filmed video of Trump boarding his plane to New York, where he will attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Trump traveled with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he named earlier this week as his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, who began the 2024 campaign as the Democratic nominee, suspended his candidacy and joined forces with Trump in August, becoming a powerful surrogate and close confidant in the final months of the race.

There were rumors that Trump would attend more fights in the octagon after attending numerous UFC events in the past.

Donald Trump speaks with UFC President Dana White during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate in early 2024 who withdrew from the race and threw his support behind Trump, tweeted a photo of himself with Kid Rock during the fight at Madison Square Garden. It was unclear whether they flew with Trump or traveled separately.

Trump and UFC President Dana White are longtime friends, with the latter making several appearances on Trump's campaign leading up to the election.

White, who said Trump was a “big fan” of mixed martial arts, was asked to confirm rumors that Trump would be visiting the Garden during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“I think anything is possible,” White said with a smile. “Who knows? He might come.”

White added that the majority of his organization's fans have shown their love toward Trump over the years.

“When you think about fighter walkouts, every time a fighter goes to camp, [octagon]“I mean, the two biggest ones rocking the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor,” White said. “If he comes [Saturday] Tonight will definitely be fun.”

Dana White speaks next to former President Trump, Republican presidential candidate, during a rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Trump showed up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 302 in June, where thunderous applause rained down from the crowd.

Now that Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, the reaction when he is spotted in the “world's most famous arena” is expected to be deafening.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who is returning to the octagon more than two years after his last fight, is a noted Trump supporter and thought he would be in attendance.

“I saw Trump and he said, 'Either I'll be there on November 16 because we won the election, or if I lose I'll be depressed and won't come.'” Obviously he won the election, so it looks like he'll be there,” Chandler said.

Chandler added that winning his fight in front of Trump would be an “honor.”

Former President Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event September 25, 2024 in Mint Hill, North Carolina (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Chandler is part of the co-main event of UFC 309 and will face Charles Oliveira. Jon “Bones” Jones also enters the octagon after a long hiatus and will be one of the big favorites against Stipe Miocic.

