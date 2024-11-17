Politics
Jokowi joins Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign in Banyumas regency, Bawaslu does
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The General Election Monitoring Agency or Bawaslu of Banyumas Regency, Central Java, will study the Monitoring Results Report (LHP) of the campaign of the candidate couple (paslon) for governor and vice governor of Central Java. Java number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen. , in Purwokerto, Banyumas, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in the presence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi.
“In the activity that was carried out and participated in by our 7th President Mr. Joko Widodo, Bawaslu carried out the follow-up process from yesterday (Friday) because his arrival in Purwokerto was also yesterday and in his presence at the same time also the pair candidate for Governor-Vice Governor number 02, Mr. Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin,” Banyumas Regency Member Yon Daryono said on Saturday Bawaslu, in Purwokerto.
Coordinator of the Violation, Data and Information Handling Division of Banyumas Bawaslu Regency said that several activities were carried out by Jokowi in Purwokerto, so his party continuously followed and monitored these activities.
For this reason, he said, his party would study whether there were findings on alleged violations such as the use of government facilities, public facilities, etc.
“This also contains information that has a common thread with what happened previously regarding the provision of support from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, to the candidate governor-deputy governor couple of Central Java “, he said.
Yon said the Banyumas Bawaslu Regency established a team to carry out investigations to identify potential and findings of alleged activities violating the General Election Law, including electoral crimes.
“So, for today, we will report monitoring results, LHP, in our form A. According to form A, several of our supervisors are at the sub-district and PKD level (sub-district supervisor/ village) as there were several points from last night “We will collect and verify the LHP from our fellow supervisors at the sub-district level and PKD,” he said.
So, he said, his party could not yet say whether or not there were violations in campaign activities because they had to study all the LHPs made by the subdistrict election supervision committee and the PKD.
Regarding the activities of Deputy Governor candidate Taj Yasin Maimoen or Gus Yasin in one of the mosques on Friday, November 15, 2024, Yon said that based on the supervision carried out by field supervisors, the activity was purely a recitation held by Taj Yasin as the son of late Kiai Haji Maimoen Zubair.
“So there really is no STTP (receipt of notification letter) for the campaign there. “This activity is purely a recital, there are no campaign materials, etc. even though the legal subject, Gus Yasin, is already a candidate for vice governor,” Yon said.
Jokowi joins Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign in Banyumas
Meanwhile, Jokowi left Solo City for Banyumas Regency to attend the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign. Luthfi also left Semarang city for the same area as Jokowi.
The two met during Friday prayers at Baiturrohman Mosque, Prupuk Village, Margasari District, Tegal Regency, Friday, November 15, 2024. Jokowi arrived later, followed by Lutfi. They pray in the front row.
Jokowi distributed T-shirts to residents before leaving the mosque. They then continued their journey towards Banyumas.
On Friday evening, Jokowi and Luthfi visited Rita SuperMall Purwokerto. They both had a drink at one of the cafes in the mall.
Based on the written information shared by the Luthfi-Taj Yasin team, the two will go on a visit to increase the eligibility of the number two pair. A number of areas that Jokowi will visit include Banyumas, West Pantura and East Pantura.
Jokowi's presence is seen as further boosting the Central Java regional elections. “Citizen participation must therefore be optimal because this governor election is a popular party,” Jokowi said as quoted in a press release issued by the Luthfi-Taj Yasin team on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Jokowi supports Luthfi due to his close relationship with the former Central Java regional police chief. “At that time I was mayor, Mas Luthfi, chief of police. “We are close because we are old friends,” he said.
Meanwhile, Taj Yasin is the son of the principal of Al-Anwar Rembang Islamic Boarding School, Maimoen Zubair. “On several occasions I was invited by Gus Yasin’s father. “With the late Mbah Moen, I felt like my own child,” he said.
Central Java General Election Commission Chairman Handi Tri Ujiono said Jokowi was allowed to participate in the campaign after leaving the presidency. “He is not a state administrator, nor a state civil servant. So the rules are good,” he said.
The 2024 Central Java gubernatorial or gubernatorial election brought together two candidate pairs (paslon), namely the number 1 candidate pair Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, which was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) with a total of 5.2 million valid votes. votes from the 2024 election.
Meanwhile, number 2 candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen was supported by a combination of Gerindra Party, National Awakening Party (PKB), Golkar Party, United Development Party (PPP) , Nasdem Party, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), National Party. The Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) with a total of 13.7 million valid votes in the 2024 elections.
Jamal Abdoul Nasr And Between contributed to the writing of this article.
Editor's Pick: Observer's Words Regarding Anies Baswedan's Support for Pramono Anung-Rano Karno in Jakarta Regional Elections
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/jokowi-ikut-kampanye-ahmad-luthfi-taj-yasin-di-kabupaten-banyumas-bawaslu-lakukan-ini-1169365
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump names fossil fuel CEO and campaign donor Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Disappointing: Australia leaves Billie Jean King Cup by Slovakia | Tennis
- earthquake! 1.8 14 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Federal politics live: Anthony Albanese to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- Nigeria honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger | Latest news India
- Johnson sounds alarm after discussions between Scholz and Putin
- I will buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for 200 per month for passive income.
- Gorillas score 23-7. Bearcats win in regular season finale
- Force, “the only thing that stops Putin” DW 11/16/2024
- Leadership candidates must be able to convince the people
- West Indies vs England: Fifth Men's T20 Cricket International Live | England cricket team
- Excessive sitting time is associated with increased risk of heart disease