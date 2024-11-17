Jokowi joins Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign in Banyumas regency, Bawaslu does

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The General Election Monitoring Agency or Bawaslu of Banyumas Regency, Central Java, will study the Monitoring Results Report (LHP) of the campaign of the candidate couple (paslon) for governor and vice governor of Central Java. Java number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen. , in Purwokerto, Banyumas, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in the presence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi.

“In the activity that was carried out and participated in by our 7th President Mr. Joko Widodo, Bawaslu carried out the follow-up process from yesterday (Friday) because his arrival in Purwokerto was also yesterday and in his presence at the same time also the pair candidate for Governor-Vice Governor number 02, Mr. Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin,” Banyumas Regency Member Yon Daryono said on Saturday Bawaslu, in Purwokerto.

Coordinator of the Violation, Data and Information Handling Division of Banyumas Bawaslu Regency said that several activities were carried out by Jokowi in Purwokerto, so his party continuously followed and monitored these activities.

For this reason, he said, his party would study whether there were findings on alleged violations such as the use of government facilities, public facilities, etc.

“This also contains information that has a common thread with what happened previously regarding the provision of support from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, to the candidate governor-deputy governor couple of Central Java “, he said.

Yon said the Banyumas Bawaslu Regency established a team to carry out investigations to identify potential and findings of alleged activities violating the General Election Law, including electoral crimes.

“So, for today, we will report monitoring results, LHP, in our form A. According to form A, several of our supervisors are at the sub-district and PKD level (sub-district supervisor/ village) as there were several points from last night “We will collect and verify the LHP from our fellow supervisors at the sub-district level and PKD,” he said.

So, he said, his party could not yet say whether or not there were violations in campaign activities because they had to study all the LHPs made by the subdistrict election supervision committee and the PKD.

Regarding the activities of Deputy Governor candidate Taj Yasin Maimoen or Gus Yasin in one of the mosques on Friday, November 15, 2024, Yon said that based on the supervision carried out by field supervisors, the activity was purely a recitation held by Taj Yasin as the son of late Kiai Haji Maimoen Zubair.

“So there really is no STTP (receipt of notification letter) for the campaign there. “This activity is purely a recital, there are no campaign materials, etc. even though the legal subject, Gus Yasin, is already a candidate for vice governor,” Yon said.

Jokowi joins Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign in Banyumas

Meanwhile, Jokowi left Solo City for Banyumas Regency to attend the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign. Luthfi also left Semarang city for the same area as Jokowi.

The two met during Friday prayers at Baiturrohman Mosque, Prupuk Village, Margasari District, Tegal Regency, Friday, November 15, 2024. Jokowi arrived later, followed by Lutfi. They pray in the front row.

Jokowi distributed T-shirts to residents before leaving the mosque. They then continued their journey towards Banyumas.

On Friday evening, Jokowi and Luthfi visited Rita SuperMall Purwokerto. They both had a drink at one of the cafes in the mall.

Based on the written information shared by the Luthfi-Taj Yasin team, the two will go on a visit to increase the eligibility of the number two pair. A number of areas that Jokowi will visit include Banyumas, West Pantura and East Pantura.

Jokowi's presence is seen as further boosting the Central Java regional elections. “Citizen participation must therefore be optimal because this governor election is a popular party,” Jokowi said as quoted in a press release issued by the Luthfi-Taj Yasin team on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Jokowi supports Luthfi due to his close relationship with the former Central Java regional police chief. “At that time I was mayor, Mas Luthfi, chief of police. “We are close because we are old friends,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taj Yasin is the son of the principal of Al-Anwar Rembang Islamic Boarding School, Maimoen Zubair. “On several occasions I was invited by Gus Yasin’s father. “With the late Mbah Moen, I felt like my own child,” he said.

Central Java General Election Commission Chairman Handi Tri Ujiono said Jokowi was allowed to participate in the campaign after leaving the presidency. “He is not a state administrator, nor a state civil servant. So the rules are good,” he said.

The 2024 Central Java gubernatorial or gubernatorial election brought together two candidate pairs (paslon), namely the number 1 candidate pair Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, which was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) with a total of 5.2 million valid votes. votes from the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, number 2 candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen was supported by a combination of Gerindra Party, National Awakening Party (PKB), Golkar Party, United Development Party (PPP) , Nasdem Party, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), National Party. The Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) with a total of 13.7 million valid votes in the 2024 elections.

Jamal Abdoul Nasr And Between contributed to the writing of this article.

