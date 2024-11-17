Former British PM: Scholz-Putin call risks treating aggressor as equal partner in Ukraine war talks





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized the recent telephone conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a possible step backwards in diplomatic relations. The call, which took place on November 15, was the first communication between Scholz and Putin in almost two years and marked a break in Putin's Western diplomatic isolation since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It also coincides with the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, sparking concerns among European leaders about possible changes in Western support for Ukraine, as Trump criticized US financial aid to the 'Ukraine. Johnson's criticisms were specifically aimed at the Normandy Format's approach of treating Russia and Ukraine as “equal interlocutors in a domestic dispute.” The Normandy Format, created in response to Russia's 2014 military actions in Ukraine, held its final meeting on February 10, 2022, shortly before Russia's full-scale invasion. Despite nine hours of discussions, in which France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine participated, the participants failed to reach any new agreement during this meeting. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of violating the Minsk agreements. Johnson agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's description of the call as a “Pandora's box.” I fear that Volodymyr Zelensky is absolutely right. We risk returning to the horrible Norman Franco-German format that treated Russia and Ukraine as equally valid interlocutors in an internal dispute. It is a shameful betrayal of reality – that Putin launched a https://t.co/xBip68Y7Lf – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2024 He argued that rapid and substantial strengthening of Ukraine's position remains the only path to ending the war. The conversation between the German chancellor and the Russian president was reportedly initiated by Scholz after weeks of preparation in coordination with the G7 countries. According to Statements from the German governmentScholz used the opportunity to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of troops. Putin reportedly said any peace deal should recognize Russia's territorial gains and security demands, including Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership. Ukrainian President Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would only engage in peace talks with Russia if it was in a position of strength and had international support, including from its Western allies. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also reported that Russia exploited uncertainties in U.S. policy during a transition period before Trump became president to influence European allies regarding Ukraine. The Kremlin remains firm in its demand for Ukraine's unconditional surrender. Related: You might want to close this page. Or you can join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. That's why our small, profitable team depends on the support of readers like you to provide timely news, quality analysis and on-the-ground reporting on Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little goes a long way: for as little as a cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for the topics we should cover Next. . Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a patron!

