Nigeria to award Prime Minister Modi Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, 17th international distinction





Nigeria will honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the prestigious award.

As reported YEARSthe only other foreign recipient of the GCON is Queen Elizabeth II, who received the honor in 1969. This recognition highlights the strong diplomatic ties between India and Nigeria, highlighting Modi's important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

This will be the 17th such international award given to Prime Minister Modi by a country.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for the first leg of his three-country tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-country tour of Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, scheduled from November 17 to 21. PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stopover in Nigeria, following the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

“At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends of Nigeria who have sent me warm messages of welcome in Hindi,” the statement said. India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 17 years. India is emerging as a key development partner for Nigeria, providing assistance in the form of concessional loans and training programs for capacity building.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with growing collaboration in areas such as economic development, energy and defense. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in critical sectors in Nigeria, strengthening their bilateral relations. The two countries also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold talks to review the progress of the strategic partnership and explore new avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Nigeria.

