A Conservative Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister used an official visit to Azerbaijan to promote the interests of a billionaire donor.

Leo Docherty, Conservative MP for Aldershot until May 30, visited a JCB machinery showroom in February 2023 and got behind the wheel of one of the company's diggers to help promote British products in Azerbaijan. He then posted a photo of the visit on X, tagging the company's official account.

JCB is owned by former Conservative peer Lord Bamford, whose family is one of Britain's richest, with an estimated fortune of 7.65 billion. The Bamfords and their companies have donated at least 10.2 million euros to the Conservatives since 2001, including 300,000 so far in 2024 alone.

Leo Docherty promotes JCB in Azerbaijan. Photography: Leo Docherty/X

Last week, the Observer revealed that another ex-Conservative minister, Claire Coutinho, accepted a $7,500 donation from JCB to her local Conservative association while she was energy secretary in Rishi Sunak's government.

Coutinho, the East Surrey MP, also met with Bamford and organizations linked to him before and after key decisions that saw companies in his family's business empire award millions of dollars in government funding to green energy. During one trip, she posed for photos wearing a JCB safety helmet and high-visibility vest and appeared in a press release describing the company as brilliant and inspiring. Since leaving government, she has flown JCB's private helicopter.

Critics said the details of Docherty's activities in Azerbaijan, as well as donations to Coutinho, made it appear that major political donors were receiving special treatment.

At the time of Docherty's visit, JCB hoped to double its sales in Azerbaijan, according to a Foreign Office briefing obtained by the newsletter. Democracy for sale and seen by the Observer. They are constantly looking for opportunities to increase their visibility in Azerbaijan, the statement said.

The briefing, released under freedom of information laws, adds that Docherty's visit to the new JCB showroom in Baku, run by an independent dealer, would be an opportunity to help promote British products . There will be a tour of the site, a demonstration of the machines and a chance to drive one of the vehicles. You will deliver some recorded remarks, he specifies.

Sue Hawley, executive director of campaign group Spotlight on Corruption, said: The risks of real or perceived conflicts of interest will always arise when party donors secure government contracts, grants or commercial support.

JCB said it was one of Britain's leading manufacturers and sold its products overseas through a network of independent dealers, whose role was to maximize sales. Asked about the Docherty showroom visit, a spokesperson said that if the British Embassy or High Commission in any territory wanted to use a JCB dealership as an example of success based on the export of British products, it would was their business.

The spokesperson added that JCB has hosted politicians from all political parties, met Rachel Reeves in 2022 when she was shadow chancellor and leaders were encouraged to meet MPs so they could speak to them of JCB and learn more about the political world in return.

Last week it was revealed the company had funded a helicopter trip for 8,400 people to enable British reform leader Nigel Farage on October 25 to visit a JCB site and meet senior executives . A spokesperson for Farage told the Tutor: Nigel and Lord Bamford are friends.

JCB and the Bamford family have been regular donors to the Conservatives for two decades. Lord Bamford is friends with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, letting him stay at his properties in Knightsbridge and the Cotswolds and paying $23,853 for food and flowers for his wedding.

Boris Johnson and JCB chairman Lord Bamford in October 2021. Photo: Alamy

Several businesses linked to the family received government funding under the Conservative government. In December 2023, a project by Hygen, a company owned by Bamford's son Jo, was one of 11 projects benefiting from a $90 million tranche of government grants from the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund. Another company controlled by the younger Bamford, Wrightbus, has also won two financing contracts worth €75 million from UK Export Finance to export hydrogen buses abroad. There is no indication that grants to the Bamford family businesses were awarded inappropriately or that correct procedures were not followed.

Since the revelations about JCB's donation to Coutinho, Labor has written to the shadow energy secretary demanding an explanation for government funding provided while she was in office. The British public will be concerned that such donations may have influenced decisions made when you were Secretary of State, wrote Polly Billington, Labor MP for East Thanet. The public may also be concerned about JCB's donations given the positive media coverage you appear to have given them.

Coutinho has not yet responded publicly. Docherty, who is no longer an MP, did not respond to requests for comment last week.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: All reportable donations are reported transparently to the Electoral Commission. Donations have never been an important consideration in government decisions.