Politics
Conservative Foreign Minister used his official visit to Azerbaijan to promote the activities of party donors | Conservatives
A Conservative Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister used an official visit to Azerbaijan to promote the interests of a billionaire donor.
Leo Docherty, Conservative MP for Aldershot until May 30, visited a JCB machinery showroom in February 2023 and got behind the wheel of one of the company's diggers to help promote British products in Azerbaijan. He then posted a photo of the visit on X, tagging the company's official account.
JCB is owned by former Conservative peer Lord Bamford, whose family is one of Britain's richest, with an estimated fortune of 7.65 billion. The Bamfords and their companies have donated at least 10.2 million euros to the Conservatives since 2001, including 300,000 so far in 2024 alone.
Last week, the Observer revealed that another ex-Conservative minister, Claire Coutinho, accepted a $7,500 donation from JCB to her local Conservative association while she was energy secretary in Rishi Sunak's government.
Coutinho, the East Surrey MP, also met with Bamford and organizations linked to him before and after key decisions that saw companies in his family's business empire award millions of dollars in government funding to green energy. During one trip, she posed for photos wearing a JCB safety helmet and high-visibility vest and appeared in a press release describing the company as brilliant and inspiring. Since leaving government, she has flown JCB's private helicopter.
Critics said the details of Docherty's activities in Azerbaijan, as well as donations to Coutinho, made it appear that major political donors were receiving special treatment.
At the time of Docherty's visit, JCB hoped to double its sales in Azerbaijan, according to a Foreign Office briefing obtained by the newsletter. Democracy for sale and seen by the Observer. They are constantly looking for opportunities to increase their visibility in Azerbaijan, the statement said.
The briefing, released under freedom of information laws, adds that Docherty's visit to the new JCB showroom in Baku, run by an independent dealer, would be an opportunity to help promote British products . There will be a tour of the site, a demonstration of the machines and a chance to drive one of the vehicles. You will deliver some recorded remarks, he specifies.
Sue Hawley, executive director of campaign group Spotlight on Corruption, said: The risks of real or perceived conflicts of interest will always arise when party donors secure government contracts, grants or commercial support.
JCB said it was one of Britain's leading manufacturers and sold its products overseas through a network of independent dealers, whose role was to maximize sales. Asked about the Docherty showroom visit, a spokesperson said that if the British Embassy or High Commission in any territory wanted to use a JCB dealership as an example of success based on the export of British products, it would was their business.
The spokesperson added that JCB has hosted politicians from all political parties, met Rachel Reeves in 2022 when she was shadow chancellor and leaders were encouraged to meet MPs so they could speak to them of JCB and learn more about the political world in return.
Last week it was revealed the company had funded a helicopter trip for 8,400 people to enable British reform leader Nigel Farage on October 25 to visit a JCB site and meet senior executives . A spokesperson for Farage told the Tutor: Nigel and Lord Bamford are friends.
JCB and the Bamford family have been regular donors to the Conservatives for two decades. Lord Bamford is friends with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, letting him stay at his properties in Knightsbridge and the Cotswolds and paying $23,853 for food and flowers for his wedding.
Several businesses linked to the family received government funding under the Conservative government. In December 2023, a project by Hygen, a company owned by Bamford's son Jo, was one of 11 projects benefiting from a $90 million tranche of government grants from the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund. Another company controlled by the younger Bamford, Wrightbus, has also won two financing contracts worth €75 million from UK Export Finance to export hydrogen buses abroad. There is no indication that grants to the Bamford family businesses were awarded inappropriately or that correct procedures were not followed.
Since the revelations about JCB's donation to Coutinho, Labor has written to the shadow energy secretary demanding an explanation for government funding provided while she was in office. The British public will be concerned that such donations may have influenced decisions made when you were Secretary of State, wrote Polly Billington, Labor MP for East Thanet. The public may also be concerned about JCB's donations given the positive media coverage you appear to have given them.
Coutinho has not yet responded publicly. Docherty, who is no longer an MP, did not respond to requests for comment last week.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said: All reportable donations are reported transparently to the Electoral Commission. Donations have never been an important consideration in government decisions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/16/tory-foreign-office-minister-used-official-visit-to-azerbaijan-to-promote-party-donors-business
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons on Russian territory
- Trump names fossil fuel CEO and campaign donor Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Disappointing: Australia leaves Billie Jean King Cup by Slovakia | Tennis
- earthquake! 1.8 14 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Federal politics live: Anthony Albanese to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- Nigeria honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger | Latest news India
- Johnson sounds alarm after discussions between Scholz and Putin
- I will buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for 200 per month for passive income.
- Gorillas score 23-7. Bearcats win in regular season finale
- Force, “the only thing that stops Putin” DW 11/16/2024
- Leadership candidates must be able to convince the people
- West Indies vs England: Fifth Men's T20 Cricket International Live | England cricket team