Electoral denial emerges on the left after Trump's victory





In the days following the presidential election, a familiar pattern of denial and conspiratorial thinking began to emerge on some social media platforms. On the right, conspiracy theories about voting, popularized by President-elect Donald Trump, continued to circulate. But similar ideas also took root among some supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris and continued to spread.

NewsGuard, a company that monitors misinformation, found that nearly 800 social media accounts and video channels posted false or grossly misleading claims about the 2024 election that began Sept. 1, as well as more than 960 websites and more than 1,200 partisan sites posing as politically neutral. local media. Sam Howard, political editor for NewsGuards in the United States, said the misleading election claims had been seen on various platforms, including X, Threads, Reddit and Facebook.

According to NewsGuard, fake news spread online has emerged on both sides of the aisle: where Democrats have won, such as in the U.S. Senate election in Wisconsin, Republicans have alleged vote counting irregularities, while Some Democrats alleged that Trump's victory was rigged with the help of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet provider. There is no evidence that this is true.

On platforms such as TikTok and electoral. NewsGuard said there was no evidence that Starlink was used to interfere with the presidential election in favor of Trump. Individual election systems are not interconnected and there is currently no evidence to suggest that Starlink or Musk interfered with vote counting.

Max Read, senior election research fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that studies extremism, hate and disinformation, said the post-election denialism surging on the left is the largest effort to challenge or undermine elections that he observed. on that side of the aisle.

We see limited engagement on these types of things from liberal spaces or left-wing actors online, Read told NBC News. This is a fairly insignificant level of discourse compared to the right.

While Republican candidates and Trump have pushed voter denialism and conspiracy theories about the election, aided by a vast and growing network of right-wing media and social media personalities, the same support and infrastructure is not available. the height on the left. Although some left-wing influencers helped sabotage the 2024 election, they do not have the same reach or network. Conservative voters' denial efforts have also morphed into violent rhetoric since 2020, unlike liberal rhetoric thus far.

I tend to think there's a lot less room for growth, at the moment, on the left than on the right, Read said. Part of it depends on the infrastructure. The buy-in just isn't there from the mainstream left-wing media or elected officials, things like that.

NewsGuards' Howard said the majority of left-wing accounts sharing false election claims are somewhat obscure compared to accounts sharing misinformation in the days following the 2020 presidential election, where more established right-wing figures have supported many conspiracy theories. gain ground. He also said that some of the theories emerging from the left have given right-wing narratives an opportunity to promote election myths of the past.

People have been pointing out the results of last week's election versus the results of the election four years ago, and people on the right have been making this claim that this somehow affirms that the 2020 elections were stolen, Howard told NBC News.

Howard also said that many left-wing accounts sharing misinformation about the legitimacy of the 2024 presidential election have been reported by the firm in the past for sharing theories that Trump's assassination attempt during the summer had been organized. No such theory has ever been substantiated.

People look for easy answers in times of crisis, and for those who view this election result as a crisis to themselves or simply as a shock, it's somewhat natural to look for something to explain this and explain why your expectations don't. 'were not satisfied, Read said. . And I think that's consistent across the ideological spectrum, encountering shock with research and uncertainty about where to find the answers and sometimes falling and clinging to things that aren't true but are easy explanations.

It may be just a passing moment that does not lead to lasting belief in the left's narratives of election denialism, or it may carry more weight. It's a wait and see on that front.

Some of the claims of election denialism originating on the right have resonated on the left, notably with regard to Musk, who pushed a debunked conspiracy theory about Dominion voting machines in Pennsylvania while campaigning for Trump in the weeks before the elections. As the 2024 election results were announced, left-wing social media users began speculating about Musk's role in the vote count.

In an episode of his podcast a week after the election, Joe Rogan told comedian Theo Von that Musk created an app to see election results hours in advance. Left-wing creators began speculating about how Musk was able to achieve these results, constructing a baseless conspiracy theory that Starlink was used to manipulate vote counts. A TikTok user made a video with 300,000 views citing a local news report that a district in California was using Starlinks internet services on its voting site. The report said Starlink was used to connect poll workers' laptops to the Internet, not voting machines. A majority of California voted for Harris. Another TikTok video quoted Harris' concession speech, in which she said, “Only when it's dark enough can you see the stars,” suggesting she was referring to Starlink.

Voting machines are not connected to the Internet during the voting process. However, according to a TikTok with over a million views, Starlink was used to tally some of the votes…so I just want to know, when is Elon Musk's court date? It is false that Starlink was used to count part of the votes.

All three TikTok videos were removed from the platform after NBC News requested comment.

NewsGuard also highlighted a statement about X made by Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which addressed election conspiracy theories, writing that the agency had no evidence of any activity malicious activity that has a material impact on security or integrity. of our electoral infrastructure.

Read said social media platforms like TikTok have moderated some of the posts containing election misinformation in accordance with their policies.

One of the first kinds of big posts we saw about this was on TikTok. It was last weekend. It kind of went viral and went from there to a lot of reruns on X, and then that video was taken down by TikTok earlier this week, Read said. The platforms, at least in some cases, are reacting to this conspiracy theory.

TikTok's policies prohibit misinformation about the electoral process. X's policies prohibit disinformation intended to interfere in elections.

Despite these policies, some left-leaning TikTok and X users also speculated that there was still a chance for Harris to win the election after noticing a change on the website of the Harris Victory Fund, a fundraising committee of funds for the Harris campaign. On the site, it says a portion of the funds would be allocated to the president's recount account. The site also said the funds would be used to support down-ballot Democrats.

Some users associated the change with efforts to recount the vote, hoping it would favor Harris, as well as conspiracy theories that Trump and Republicans rigged the election. Hashtags such as #Trumpcheated, #DoNotConcedeKamala, and #Recount2024 began appearing on X after the election was called for Trump.

Kamala Harris left us a breadcrumb trail, one TikTok user said of updated language on the funds' website in a video that has received more than 700,000 views. Just because we're not storming any capitals, those of us who actually understand how elections work understand that numbers aren't numbers.

The Wall Street Journal reported that on the morning of November 6, the PACs ActBlue website had also been updated to indicate that it would allocate a portion of the funds to the president's recount account, but a spokesperson for the National Committee Democrat said in a statement to NBC News that all funds donated to the Harris Victory Fund will go to the DNC. Although fundraising efforts will continue to benefit the Democratic Party, the language used to solicit funds has inadvertently fueled some conspiratorial thinking about the election results.

Some users also raised concerns about voter turnout in relation to the 2020 presidential election, with user X writing: 20 million Democrats just gave up on this one? Certainly not. No chance. The message did not contain a visibility label and was apparently not deleted.

CISA responded to this speculation on its website Rumor vs. Reality, where she debunked election misinformation. The agency wrote that variations in vote totals for different contests on the same ballot occur in every election and do not in themselves indicate fraud or problems with voting technology.

The FBI also released a statement on election misinformation in which it addressed a fabricated video claiming the FBI had received 9,000 complaints about voting machine malfunctions, which the agency called false.

