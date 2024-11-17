Talks will focus on strengthening Firstpost strategic partnership





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome as he landed in Nigeria to launch his three-country visit. Upon his arrival in the Nigerian capital Abuja, Prime Minister Modi received a solemn welcome from the Nigerian Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the symbolic “Key to the City” Abuja. Learn more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Nigeria to kick off his three-country trip on Sunday. This was the Prime Minister's first visit to the West African country. He also became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 17 years. Upon his arrival in the Nigerian capital Abuja, Prime Minister Modi received a solemn welcome from the Nigerian Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the symbolic “Key to the City” Abuja. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) shared new visuals of the Prime Minister's arrival in the country and highlighted the importance of the visit. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria. Warmly welcomed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented the Prime Minister with the “Key to the City” of Abuja. The key symbolizes the trust and honor reposed in the Prime Minister by the people of Nigeria,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a late evening message on X, formerly known as Twitter. PM @narendramodi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria. Warmly welcomed by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike @GovWikewho handed over the key to the city of Abuja to the Prime Minister. The key symbolizes the trust and honor given to the Prime Minister by the people of . pic.twitter.com/9sX9IeGIEq – Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 16, 2024 What is the program? The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed hope to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. “Landed a short time ago in Nigeria. Thank you for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations,” he wrote on X. Thank you, President Tinubu. Landed recently in Nigeria. Thank you for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations. @officialABAT https://t.co/hlRiwj1XnV pic.twitter.com/iVW1Pr60Zi -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2024 In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said one of his main objectives for the visit was to “build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism”. “I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi,” he added. From there, the Prime Minister will begin his trip to Brazil where he will participate in the 19th edition of the G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. “Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to the people's G-20 and integrated Southern priorities into its agenda. This year, Brazil built on India's heritage. I look forward to meaningful discussions consistent with our vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future. I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders,” PM Modi wrote in his departure statement on Saturday. From there, the Prime Minister will travel to Guyana, where he will participate in the second India-CARICOM summit. “The summit will enable us to renew historic ties and expand our cooperation into new areas,” PM Modi concluded.

