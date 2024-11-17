Christians who see Trump as their savior





Standing at a podium at a Florida convention center on election night, a row of American flags behind him and a cheering crowd, Donald Trump said: Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that the reason was to save our country and make America great again.

It was one of the most striking themes of his election campaign: that he was chosen by God. Yet even before the attempt on his life on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, millions of Americans already felt guided by their faith to support the former and now future president.

Some are portraying the election in an apocalyptic light and comparing Trump to a biblical character.

Last year, on the Christian show FlashPoint, television evangelist Hank Kunneman described a battle between good and evil, adding: There is something about President Trump that the enemy fears: it calls the anointing.

EPA

Donald Trump delivered his victory speech to a cheering crowd

Jim Caviezel, the actor who played Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, has proclaimed, albeit jokingly, that Trump is the new Moses. Then, in the months leading up to the election, many of his supporters called him a savior.

The question is why. What makes so many people consider this man, who we do not know has a particularly strong faith, as someone sent by God?

And what does this say about Christianity in general, in a country where the number of believers is in rapid decline?

We have all sinned

The Rev. Franklin Graham is one of America's best-known evangelists and the son of Billy Graham, arguably its most famous preacher. He is one of the Trump believers, convinced that there is no doubt that the president-elect was chosen by God for this mission.

The bullet that passed through his ear missed his brain by a millimeter, and his head spun just at the last second when the shot was fired, he said. I believe God turned around and saved his life.

Questions about Trump's character – including accusations of sexual misconduct and his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and associated secret trial – do not cloud Mr Graham's views .

Do you remember when Jesus said to the crowd, Let him who is without sin cast the first stone and slowly the whole audience began to disappear? We have all sinned.

Getty Images

Franklin Graham spoke alongside Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign

Part of the reason some Christians may find it easier to move past questions of morality is that, during Trump's first term, he kept one particular promise: appointing anti-abortion justices to state Supreme Courts -United.

Mr. Graham sees this as proof that the president-elect is a man of integrity.

It's a big victory for Christians and evangelicals, he said. We believe the president will defend religious freedom where Democrats would not.

The selection of Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel already suggests that faith could shape a certain foreign policy. American evangelicals, including Huckabee, are among the strongest supporters of Israel in the country.

Many of them believe that Jews should populate the entire area of ​​biblical Israel, including what is today the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in order to precipitate the events leading to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

A religion in rapid decline

In the past, Donald Trump has claimed to have had a Presbyterian upbringing. But despite strong support from Christians in last week's election, he never tried to convince them during his last campaign that he was one of them.

I think he realized that it would be a bit of a stretch to claim that he himself is a religious man, but instead he took a quid pro quo approach, says Robert Jones, founder and president of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). , which has long tracked religious trends in the United States.

This approach focused on demographic changes and the decline in the number of worshipers.

European Press Photo Agency

Pope Francis meets with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Vatican in 2017

In the early 1990s, about 90 percent of American adults identified as Christian — a figure that had fallen to 64 percent earlier this decade, with a sharp increase in the number of religiously unaffiliated people, according to Pew Research data Center.

According to Dr. Jones, this is something that Trump was able to rely on.

Trump's message was: I know you're in decline, I know your numbers are going down. I know that your children and grandchildren are no longer affiliated with your churches, but if you elect me, I will give power back to the Christian churches.

However, not all Christians in the United States were convinced. For some, their faith guided them to the exact opposite impression of Trump.

“Trump humiliated and degraded”

In recent months, from the pulpit of Bible Ways Ministries in Atlanta, Georgia, the Rev. Monte Norwood has shared a very different message from that of Franklin Graham.

For his part, he was dismayed by the outcome of last week's elections.

Trump has humiliated and demeaned just about everyone, from immigrants and minorities to women and people with disabilities, he says.

handout

Monte Norwood and his wife Wanda after voting in Atlanta

Conservative white Republican Christianity that ignores character is simply hypocritical. »

He has long opposed the idea of ​​a second Trump presidency, and he has expressed this on social media and through his activism encouraging voter participation – such as helping other black voters register to vote and have free access to the polls.

I'm a Matthew chapter 25 kind of Christian – where Jesus said: When I was hungry, you fed me, when I was thirsty, you gave me to drink.

In history: Christian voting methods

PRRI research examined voting outcomes throughout history, not only by religious practice and belief, but also by race, and found that when it comes to political views, there has been a clear trend for decades.

Almost without exception, white Christian groups tend to vote Republican in presidential elections, Dr. Jones says. Non-white Christian groups, non-Christian groups, and religiously unaffiliated voters tend to vote Democratic.

This trend dates back to the 1960s, he adds, when the Democratic Party became associated with the civil rights movement and white Christian groups began migrating to the Republican Party.

Polls conducted ahead of the 2024 election on voter intentions suggest that, for the most part, this trend is continuing. According to our polls, we have a Republican Party that is 70% white and Christian, and a Democratic Party that is only a quarter white and Christian.

According to the PPRI survey of 5,027 adults, white evangelical Protestant voters were the strongest supporters of Trump over Harris, 72% to 13%. White Catholic voters also supported Trump, with 55% supporting and 34% aligned with Harris. White, non-evangelical Protestants showed a similar divide.

In contrast, 78% of black Protestants supported Harris, while only 9% supported Trump, according to the survey. Harris's supporters also included American Jews, people with no religious affiliation, and other non-Christian Americans, according to PPRI.

Reuters

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at North Carolina rally ahead of presidential election

When it came to the actual voting, there were signs of deviation from usual patterns.

Michigan's results showed a clear shift toward the Republican Party by the state's Muslim voters, likely the result of the Biden administration's role in aiding Israel in its war in Gaza.

The analysis also shows that more Latino Catholics voted for Trump than expected, whereas previously they tended to lean Democratic.

Economic hardship caused by soaring inflation, among other factors, likely pushed nontraditional Republican voters to vote for Trump.

As for his appeal to traditionalist Christians, Dr. Jones argues that there is a religious component to the idea of ​​making America great again, with the promise of restoring the country's Christian character.

His campaign was about grievance, loss and nostalgia, Dr. Jones says, and that includes nostalgia from a faith perspective.

The future of faith in the United States

For all his political strength, one thing Trump cannot do is stem the tide of demographic change in the United States — including the shift away from faith.

While the number of people identifying as atheists remains lower in the United States than in most Western countries, those who identify as religiously unaffiliated are increasing.

There is a generational component to this, as well as familiar self-economy trends that mean people have greater autonomy to stray from the accepted norms in their communities. But there are also other reasons.

A third of American atheists or agnostics say they have disaffiliated from their childhood religion because of high-profile church abuse scandals, according to a PPRI study.

In 2020, the Catholic Church released lists of living clergy in the United States who have been accused of abuse, including some related to child pornography and rape. There were around 2,000 names.

Two years later, the Southern Baptist Conference of American Protestant churches published a list of hundreds of church leaders accused of child abuse between 2000 and 2019.

This shows the scale of the problem Trump faces. Nevertheless, Franklin Graham is optimistic.

Church attendance won't increase next week because President Trump was elected – but what I think that means is that legislation we could have seen coming that would make it very difficult for believers will not be adopted. , he says, referring to the idea of ​​more progressive legislation around, for example, abortion and gay and trans rights.

He will protect believers, he will protect religious freedoms in this country. I'm not just talking about Christian religious freedoms [but] all people of faith.

As for whether he is right, Americans can only watch and wait. But while some welcome the promise of Christian-influenced governance, others are undoubtedly nervous.

