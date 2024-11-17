Nigeria to award Prime Minister Modi the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, 17th international distinction for the Prime Minister





Nigeria will confer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), marking the 17th international honor conferred on him by a foreign country. With this distinction, PM Modi becomes only the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious award. The first was Queen Elizabeth II, who was awarded the GCON in 1969. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nigeria on November 17 as part of a three-country tour, which also includes Brazil and Guyana. Upon his arrival in Abuja, the capital, he was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory. Wike presented the Prime Minister with the key to the city, symbolizing the trust and esteem that the Nigerian people have in him. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to engage in bilateral talks aimed at further strengthening India-Nigeria relations. In a statement, the Prime Minister noted that his visit marked the first time in 17 years that an Indian Prime Minister visited Nigeria. He expressed his intention to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing shared values ​​such as democracy and pluralism. At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this is my first visit to Nigeria, a close partner of the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to strengthen our strategic partnership, anchored in our common belief in democracy and pluralism. I look forward to meeting the Indian community and my friends in Nigeria who have extended such a warm welcome to me, Prime Minister Modi said. India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with cooperation spanning the economic, energy and defense sectors. India has invested over $27 billion in Nigeria, with over 200 Indian companies operating in key sectors. In addition, India provides development assistance to Nigeria through concessional loans and capacity building programs. During this visit, Prime Minister Modi will review the progress of their strategic partnership and explore new ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The three-country tour, Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 21. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/nigeria-to-bestow-pm-modi-with-grand-commander-of-the-order-of-the-niger-17th-international-honour-for-pm-454015-2024-11-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos