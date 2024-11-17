United Kingdom: Kemi Badenoch's leadership starts with -5% approval, the second lowest among recent Conservative leaders





Kemi Badenoch's tenure as leader of the British Conservative Party began with one of the worst approval ratings, lower than those of his predecessors Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson at the start of their terms, according to the latest "Opinium poll" of the Observer. Badenoch's net approval rating, according to the poll, stands at -5 percent. Before that, only Liz Truss, at -9 percent, fared worse among recent Tory leaders. Distribution of the Conservative Party leader's scores The poll found that while 20 percent of voters approve of Badenoch, 25 percent disapprove of him. Among those who supported the Conservatives in the last general election, 46 percent approve of his leadership, although 36 percent remain neutral. Despite this tepid start, Badenoch's approval rating is significantly better than the -22 percent net rating Sunak had at the end of his term. Starmer v Badenoch: approval ratings According to The Guardian, Labor leader Keir Starmer's approval rating remains stable compared to a fortnight ago, at -24 percent. Yet when voters are asked who would be the best prime minister, Starmer leads Badenoch by 12 percentage points. This is a notable increase from the seven-point gap he held over Sunak two weeks ago. Badenoch, however, appears to resonate with voters as a leader with strong convictions. She far outperforms Starmer in terms of perceived bravery, with a net score of +8 compared to his -19 percent. Early impressions suggest voters view her as principled, decisive and willing to stick to her convictions. The return of Trump It is also the first Opinium poll since Donald Trump's victory in the US election, an event which appears to have sharply divided British opinion. While 30 percent of Brits view Trump's return positively, 44 percent see it as a negative development. His re-election has sparked concerns about its implications for Ukraine, with almost half of British adults saying it bodes poorly for the war-torn country. Despite polarization, 72 percent of Britons say the U.K. and the U.S. share a lot in common, although only 56 percent still consider the U.S. an ally. Notably, 43% think the UK should prioritize upholding its principles, even if that means deviating from US policies.

