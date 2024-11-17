President Erdogan to attend G20 summit in Brazil





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Brazil at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday aboard the presidential plane “CAN” for the G20 leaders' summit. Erdogan was accompanied to Esenboga airport by vice-president Cevdet Yilmaz, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and other officials. First of all Lady Emine Erdogan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, Director of Presidential Communications Fahrettin Altun, Senior Advisor for Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic, Justice and Development Party (AND Party) Vice President and Spokesperson Omer Celik and other senior officials accompany President Erdogan on his trip. Topics to be discussed at the 2024 G20 Summit The 2024 G20 Leaders Summit will be held on November 18-19 at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazil summit is expected to focus on global economic issues, climate change and international cooperation. Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio of Brazil, responsible for preparing the event, declared The agenda includes global discussions on social inclusion, global governance reform and energy transitions. The Summit's opening ceremony on November 18 will mark the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a Brazilian-led initiative aimed at accelerating efforts to combat hunger and poverty by 2030. The discussions, which will be held in the afternoon and reserved for heads of state, will focus on global governance reform, a key theme of Brazil's G20 presidency. The agenda aims to explore ways to modernize major international institutions, including The United NationsTHE International Monetary FundTHE World Bankand the World Trade Organization. THE G20 The summit will host a critical debate on energy transitions on the morning of November 19. As the world grapples with an unprecedented climate crisis, member countries responsible for the majority of global carbon emissions will explore strategies to foster a renewable and more sustainable global economy. Erdogan's projections towards the G20 President Erdogan answered questions on November 13 aboard the plane, as he returned to Trkiye after a visit to Saudi Arabia. Erdogan stressed the G20's crucial role in shaping global changes, predicting that “many crucial messages will be promoted” at the summit. President Erdoan speaks with journalists aboard the presidential plane to discuss the agenda upon his return to Trkiye, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 13, 2024. (AA Photo) Erdogan drew attention to his planned meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, emphasizing the importance: “Our meeting with Mr. Lula there will, we hope, be significant and will have a global echo.” » President Erdogan and Brazilian President Lula da Silva shake hands during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, October 9, 2023. (AA Photo) Erdogan said Trkiye focused on measures and collaborations aimed at strengthening stability for the progress of the global economy, highlighting the cooperation measures taken by Trkiye to develop shared strategies among countries after the COVID pandemic -19 in favor of economic recovery. “Energy security is a crucial issue for Trkiye. We must set an agenda with concrete proposals to address the economic challenges facing developing countries in a globalized world,” Erdogan said, reflecting on energy strategies, another main headline of the summit.

