Donald Trump attends UFC fight at Madison Garden in New York





President-elect Donald Trump will attend Saturday night's UFC heavyweight championship clash at Madison Square Garden, combining two things he holds dear: fierce battles inside the octagon and in New York.

After a year's delay, Stipe Miocic has his chance at a third heavyweight championship reign when he faces current champion Jon Jones at UFC 309.

Trump is a longtime UFC enthusiast and frequent participant in major fights. He made promoting hypermasculine tones a signature of his latest successful campaign for the White House — as he sought to further widen the gap among male voters between him and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris .

The trip to New York, where Trump lived for decades before moving to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, came after the president-elect announced his pick for secretary of state. energy in his next administration.

And it also followed a key ally, billionaire Elon Musk, calling for more direct public input in the decision-making process for another important position that Trump is still mulling, that of head of his new administration's Treasury Department.

Trump said Chris Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, had been chosen to lead the Energy Department. Wright is a strong advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump's quest to achieve U.S. energy dominance in the global market.

Musk, meanwhile, reflected on the president-elect's choice for Treasury secretary and invited people to use his social platform to voice their opinions.

It would be interesting to hear from more people on this topic so that @realDonaldTrump takes their comments into account,” Musk, whom Trump has already chosen to co-lead a commission tasked with increasing the efficiency of government spending, posted on Saturday , on the social media platform X that he owns.

Musk used the remainder of his position to become the first participant in the public poll he proposed. He endorsed Howard Lutnick, CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of Trump's transition team, ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2025, over hedge fund manager Scott Bessent.

Musk said in his post that Bessent was a status quo choice, while @howardlutnick will implement a change.”

The status quo is bankrupting America, so we need change,” he said.

Lutnick and Bessent have been mentioned as possible choices to lead the Treasury Department. Bessent is considered the most conventional and business-friendly choice. He is skeptical of cryptocurrency, while Lutnick suggested it could be used by people to pay their taxes.

Trump's pick to lead his Health and Human Services Department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also backed Lutnick, posting on his own X account, Bitcoin is the currency of freedom, a hedge against inflation for middle-class Americans.

Bitcoin will have no greater defender than Howard Lutnik, he wrote, misspelling Lutnick's last name.

Trump has already announced numerous picks for the new administration in recent days, including his pick for secretary of state, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and attorney general, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Treasury is his most important remaining position, but the president-elect has yet to announce his choices for other posts, including head of the Education and Labor departments.

Separately, Trump said he had chosen a member of his legal team and former federal prosecutor, Will Scharf, as assistant to the president and White House staff secretary. Also Saturday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson was at Mar-a-Lago to meet with the president-elect before Trump flew to New York for the UFC showdown.

Except for a day trip to Washington this week to meet for nearly two hours with President Joe Biden and separately address House Republicans, Trump has spent his time since his Election Day victory at Mar-a-Lago. The club hosted galas and conservative events throughout the week.

Trump's love for the UFC

In addition to being a fan of the sport, the president-elect has been close to Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White for more than two decades.

White hosted a UFC fight in 2001 at the Trump Taj Mahal, a former hotel-casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Trump has frequently attended UFC matches since, including during his campaign 2024. Trump has recently shown up to brawls with famous entourages, including White, musician Kid Rock and former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson.

In 2018, during Trump's first term, he and White starred in a UFC video in which the then-president was called the fighter in chief.

As Trump has strengthened his grip on the national Republican Party over the past decade, the personal political profile of white people has grown exponentially. White spoke at the 2016 and 2020 Republican conventions, as well as when the party met in Milwaukee last July. He also addressed the crowd at Trump's victory party in Florida in the early morning hours after Election Day.

That's what happens when the machine comes after you, White said then. What you've seen over the last few years is what it looks like: unstoppable. He continues to move forward. He doesn't give up.

