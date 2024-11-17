Erdoan leaves for G20 summit amid global challenges

Accompanied by a delegation of ministers and other senior officials, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan flew to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the G20 summit, which will be held from November 17 to 19.

Erdoan will join leaders including Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, China's Xi Jinping, India's Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the summit. The summit agenda set by Brazil includes a global alliance against hunger, taxation of wealthy elites and reforms to the United Nations system, all of which Erdoan himself fiercely advocates.

Turkish media reported that during the summit, Erdoan would highlight the escalation of Israeli aggression in his region and the threat of a regional war it has provoked. He will address the shortcomings of the current global system in the face of such aggression and reiterate his calls for reforms. Israel was quick to criticize the planned summit statement, which it called unbalanced and one-sided. His Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, said on the social media platform that he calls upon Israel's right to defend itself. Israel is not a member of the G20.

Erdoan has repeatedly stressed the need for reform of the world organization with his motto “The world is bigger than five”, referring to the members of the UN Security Council in which countries other than the superpowers or in Europe have no visible power. During a visit to the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Erdoan said the global system should be changed to become fairer and more inclusive.

Every crisis shows us two sides (of the United Nations): a General Assembly representing the collective conscience of humanity and five privileged countries with veto power in the UN Security Council. The arbitrary position, interests and priorities of five countries ignore the will of hundreds of countries in the General Assembly on all issues that have remained unresolved for years, he said.

Erdoan also highlighted the distorted structure of the United Nations during an event in New York in September. Everyone agrees on the need for reforms at the United Nations, but no one is taking steps to achieve them, he lamented.

Civilians in conflict zones, the oppressed fighting hunger, in other words, the people who need this system most are suffering from an increasingly dysfunctional United Nations system, the president said .

Speaking to reporters last week, Erdoan said the Brazil summit would be an important event during which they would convey messages to the world. I believe it will be a fruitful summit. This is an important platform for the global economy and energy security, he said in an interview with journalists upon his return from the climate change summit in Azerbaijan.

Trkiye is a country focused on measures to strengthen stability and cooperation for the global economy. We have always emphasized the importance of international solidarity to develop common strategies for post-pandemic economic recovery processes. Energy security is also a crucial issue for Trkiye. We must develop a program with concrete proposals to address the economic challenges that developing countries face in our globalized world, he said.

He added that they must be vigilant in the face of crises that affect the economies of many countries in a chain reaction. “Trkiye, an active and effective member of international platforms, is working on a myriad of proposals aimed at improving both its own economic interests and the situation of developing countries, he said.

Diplomats from the G20's major economies struggled on Saturday to overcome their differences over climate finance, taxing the super rich and the war in Ukraine, as they negotiated a joint statement ahead of the summit. their leaders. The summit comes as the UN COP29 climate negotiations enter their second week, with negotiators debating a new target for how much money the richest countries will shell out to tackle climate change . U.N. officials and other delegates in Baku expressed hope that a strong message from G20 leaders could help build political momentum for a COP29 deal on climate finance.

However, four diplomats involved in the Rio negotiations said they found themselves in a familiar impasse: Developed countries want some of the richest developing countries to help fund the fight against global warming, but the world development says it is up to the world's richest nations to tackle the problem. the invoice. Reaching a global deal could become even more difficult with the return to power of US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to once again withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also been a thorny issue for the G20 since 2022, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has added to the group's geopolitical divisions.

G20 leaders leading negotiations in Rio have tried to avoid discussing wars in pre-meetings all year. Diplomats now say they are considering limiting any text to a general paragraph based on UN principles and the need to respect peace, followed by a paragraph on Ukraine and another on Palestine.

Taxing large fortunes, a proposal dear to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also faces a stumbling block. In a last-minute change of heart, Argentina refused to endorse the proposal's inclusion in the final communiqué. Argentina's strong opposition to taxing the super-rich came after right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, making him the first foreign leader to visit the President-elect of the United States. Sources involved in the G20 negotiations said Argentine negotiators, at Milei's request, were now seeking to remove mention of taxing the richest, which could only appear in the communiqué with a note saying it would not. was not supported by Argentina.