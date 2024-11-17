Why do leaders hate the media?, mg radhakrishnan, Donald Trump, Pinarayi Vijayan, Narendra Modi

What is common to Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan? The answers may vary depending on one's point of view. However, there could be unanimity on one trait common to this trio: their absolute contempt for the mainstream media. Although Modi has not openly expressed this sentiment, probably because most of India's mainstream media have been his faithful lap dogs, the other two have never missed an opportunity to castigate them. Despite their warring ideologies, Trump and Pinarayi view the mainstream media as an “enemy of the people.” Although Modi was cautious in his remarks, “presstituted” is the preferred term for the media by most BJP leaders.

Although Pinarayi has been exceptionally hostile to the media, he is also fundamentally rooted in communists' ideological skepticism toward “bourgeois media.” Interestingly, while Pinarayi and other communists view the mainstream media as right-wing lackeys, Trump calls them the “left-wing censorship regime”! However, when he pours insults on the media, Pinarayi cannot stand up to Potus' chosen one. If the Malayali Marxist only shouted once at the media to leave his meeting, the Republican leader verbally “insulted, attacked or threatened” the media 108 times between September and October alone, according to a study. The world is seeing even more “democrat despots” join this league of media haters.

What drives these leaders to allow themselves to ignore the mainstream media (MSM), once deemed capable of making or breaking political careers? Why have Trump and Modi chosen to hate the media unlike their “democrat” comrades who are always beholden to them? Simple. More than anything about these leaders, it has to do with the changing media landscape. Contemporary MSM has been reduced to insignificance compared to the past. The last two decades, which have seen the phenomenal rise of social media fueled by revolutionary information technologies, have marked the eclipse of “traditional media”, such as print and television. The sharp decline in the distribution and audience of traditional media has been accompanied by the rise of social networks such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok as the main sources of information and news in the world, including in India, particularly among young people. This decline is not only in circulation, viewership, advertising revenue, etc., but the MSM has also lost its traditional leadership role in opinion formation and agenda setting. Adding to the MSM's woes is the unprecedented trust deficit it suffers from across the world from the public, caused by its race to the bottom to survive competition from social media.

Donald Trump's stunning election victory as the 47th President of the United States officially confirmed the death to the general public. Not only did they collectively not foresee the Trump wave, but the American public, in large numbers, did not care about the dire warnings (also entirely appropriate) that it launched about the Republican's unfitness to occupy the party's highest seat. the largest democracy in the world. Major media outlets gave Trump 85% negative coverage, while his competitor, Kamala Harris, got 78% positive coverage. The media seems to have completely failed to see the pervasive racism and misogyny that was prevalent in American society and which also substantially led to the Kamala Harris debacle. Why blame only India for the sectarian considerations of caste and religion which overshadow politics!

Although the MSM's decline has a much longer history, Trump's triumphant march appears to have completely sealed its fate. Despite the rapid decline in readership and viewership, political and sporting mega-events such as presidential elections, debates or the Superbowl have a history of increasing MSM's readership and viewership. However, the last election also marked its end when social media defeated the entire mainstream media, consisting of famous headlines like the Washington Post, the New York Timesand television networks like CNN, CBS or NBC. Trump, as usual, ignored the entire mainstream media as well as professional journalists during his election, but selected the podcasts of popular influencers to grant interviews. His decision proved correct as his record-breaking three-hour conversation with America's top podcaster and comedian, Joe Rogan, attracted a whopping 45 million viewers on YouTube and 25 million listeners on Spotify. This is more than a dozen MSM organizations have collectively raised! There were also other influencers favored by Trump who were also not professional journalists. This time, Trump became the first US presidential candidate to refuse to appear on America's most-watched and longest-running news program, CBS News. 60 minutes.

Additionally, the president-elect even vowed to sue CBS over his interview with Kamala Harris on 60 minutes. No wonder Trump is called the first podcast president! It also had the benefit of having megabillionaire Elon Musk, owner of the X, as its main campaigner. Harris also used social media for her campaign, with her presence primarily on TikTok.

Unlike social media platforms, the three major U.S. cable networks suffered substantial declines in viewership on election night compared to 2020, when COVID-19 also forced people to stay at home. Newspapers have long suffered a sharp decline in readership, which has to some extent been offset by the arrival of major players like the Washington Post and the New York Times launch their websites. However, even traffic to media websites fell sharply after Facebook and Google recently stopped referring to them.

After Trump's victory, critics, particularly on the right, worked to write the media's obituary. Article by columnist SA McCarthy, entitled “Here lies the mainstream media”, recalling an inscription on a tombstone, read: “Mainstream media is dead. You saw him die Tuesday night.” He wrote that the days were over when “mainstream media shaped the political narrative, controlled the flow of information, silenced and discredited dissidents, and maintained a brutal grip on public discourse.”

So what does this universal trend mean for the survival of MSM, who have become the Siamese twin of democracy? History shows that neither can exist without the other. Certainly, social media, despite its many positive aspects, cannot take the place of the MSM as the fourth pillar of democracy. Because social media by nature does not respect any laws or conventions necessary for the functioning of a healthy democratic system. We live in a world where everyone is free, where anyone can spread anything against anyone, without being limited by the right to privacy or by safeguards against defamation. Social media, which once sparked democratic impulses even in societies shaken for decades by authoritarian regimes, today constitutes the largest platform for fake news, hate campaigns, blatant racism, misogyny or caste and communal intolerance. Credited during the “Age of Innocence” for ending corporate monopoly in the media world, today's social media is further hegemonized by corporate giants like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.