UK Foreign Office assures no military trial for incarcerated Imran Khan





London [UK]November 17 (ANI): In response to concerns raised by British MPs over the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in a letter to a Labor MP, issued a detailed statement, saying there is “no indication” that Khan will be tried in military courts, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the letter was made public by Syed Zulfi Bukhari of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), who welcomed the development and told Dawn that Lammy's response was a testament to the British government's values ​​that “all democracy valid cannot have military courts.” .

According to Dawn, the one-page letter was dated November 11 in which the Foreign Secretary addressed Labor MP Kim Johnson of Liverpool Riverside, saying: “While Pakistan's legal processes are an internal matter, we “We have been very clear that the Pakistani authorities must act in accordance with their international obligations and with respect for fundamental freedoms, including the rights to a fair trial, due process and humane detention.”

Lammy added: “This applies to Imran Khan as it does to all Pakistani citizens.” He also expressed concern about restrictions on freedoms in Pakistan and stressed the importance of democratic principles and the rule of law.

According to Dawn, the UK continues to engage at high levels with the Pakistani government on such crucial issues.

The development marks a major victory for the PTI, which has stepped up its efforts in recent months to draw attention to Mr Khan's incarceration through media coverage in major international publications as well as in discussions with British parliamentarians. , Dawn reported.

A group of 20 cross-party MPs had recently urged Lammy to press for Khan's release, calling his detention “politically motivated”. MPs had expressed fears that Khan would be tried in military courts, calling such a move an “illegal escalation”.

Dawn noted that Lammy had addressed these concerns in his letter and said: “I have raised concerns about the potential use of military courts to try civilians, including Imran Khan. Such courts can lack transparency and independent review, making it difficult to assess compliance. We have no recent indication from Pakistani authorities that they intend to try Imran Khan in a military court, but my officials continue to monitor the situation closely. ” Beyond judicial concerns, Lammy also drew attention to issues regarding civil liberties and democratic values ​​in Pakistan. “In our interactions with the authorities, we continue to emphasize that freedom of opinion and expression without censorship, intimidation or unnecessary restriction is the cornerstone of democracy,” he said.

The letter also referred to ongoing discussions between British and Pakistani officials. Dawn reported that the British Foreign Secretary noted that the British Minister responsible for Pakistan, Minister Falconer, had stressed the importance of political rights and civil liberties in conversations with the Pakistani Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Lammy also took note of the recent constitutional amendments passed by the Pakistani parliament and highlighted the importance of an independent judiciary to maintain democratic balance.

“While any amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan falls within Pakistan's jurisdiction, we have made it clear that an independent judiciary, capable of checking and balancing other organs of state, is essential for the proper functioning of the democracy,” he noted.

Speaking to Dawn, serving and retired diplomats said the British government's response is likely to be closely watched in Pakistan, as questions over judicial independence, civil liberties and political fairness come under scrutiny. the spotlight. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274764979/uk-foreign-secy-assures-no-military-trial-for-incarcerated-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos