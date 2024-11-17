Scholz-Putin conversation. There is a comment from Johnson





For the first time in two years, the German Chancellor had a telephone conversation with the Russian President. During the call, which lasted about an hour, Scholz told Putin that Germany would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. He also called on Russia to negotiate with kyiv in order to establish a just and lasting peace. In turn, Putin told Scholz that “any agreement regarding Ukraine should be based on new territorial realities.” Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the telephone conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kremlin leader Vadimir Putin created the risk of a return to negotiations in the “terrible Norman format.” Johnson fears that after Scholz's conversation with Putin there is a risk of a return to so-called Normandy format negotiations on Russian aggression against Ukraine in order to reach a peaceful solution, which have also been Germany and France participated. The group was created in the summer of 2014 in France (after Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea), during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy. The former British Prime Minister shares President Woodymyr Zeenski's view on the current situation. “I fear that Woodymyr Zeenski is absolutely right. We risk returning to the dreaded Norman Franco-German format, in which Russia and Ukraine were treated as equal interlocutors in an internal dispute,” he wrote . Johnson noted that it was Putin who launched the full-scale invasion “while Ukraine was a completely innocent party.” “The only way to end this war is to massively and quickly strengthen Ukraine’s position,” emphasizes Boris Johnson. “Zeenski asks Scholz, he won’t listen.” Ukraine criticizes chancellor The kyiv representative criticized the German chancellor for his conversation with Vadimir Putin. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tychy confirmed that the German side had expressed its intention to contact the Russian leader. Even though the German Chancellor did not express any opinions contrary to the Ukrainian position during the meeting, the talks with the Russian dictator in themselves do not bring any added value to the achievement of a just peace, stressed the spokesperson. Tychy stressed that long discussions are a means that Putin has used for more than 20 years to defend his interests. They now give Putin hope of reducing his international isolation, he noted. Read these:

Massive Russian attack. The Polish army recovered planesRead these:

Musk mocks Zeenski. “An incredible sense of humor”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dorzeczy.pl/opinie/656998/rozmowa-scholz-putin-jest-komentarz-johnsona.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos