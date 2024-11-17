Politics
During their last meeting, Xi told Biden that China was ready to work with a new US administration.
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
LIMA, Peru During their last meeting, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that China is ready to work with a new administration,” as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over.
The two leaders met on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual meeting Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Biden was expected to urge Xi to deter North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
This is the last time the two leaders meet; Biden leaves office and makes way for Trump. There is a lot of uncertainty on what lies ahead in U.S.-China relations under Trump, who campaigned on a promise to take Rates 60% on Chinese imports.
Small construction sites and high fences are not what big countries should prioritize,” Xi told Biden.
LIMA, Peru (AP) President Joe Biden should take advantage of his last meeting with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinpingto urge him to dissuade North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
Saturday's discussions on the sidelines of the annual meeting Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru, a little more than two months before Biden leaves office and makes way for the Republican president-elect Donald Trump. It will be Biden's last recording with Xi someone the Democrat saw as his most important counterpart on the world stage.
In final meeting, officials say Biden will seek Xi to intensify Chinese engagement to prevent an already dangerous situation with North Korea from worsening further.
Biden on Friday, alongside South Korean President Yoon Seok Yul and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, condemned the decision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to send thousands of troops to help Moscow repel Ukrainian forces who have seized territory in the Russian border region of Kursk.
Biden called this cooperation dangerous and destabilizing.
White House officials also expressed frustration with Beijing, which accounts for the vast majority of North Korea's trade, for not doing more to rein in Pyongyang.
“Biden, Yoon and Ishiba spent most of their 50-minute discussion on the issue, agreeing that it should not be in Beijing's interest to have this destabilizing cooperation in the region,” according to a senior official. administration who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss their private conversations.
The North Koreans have also supplied Russia with artillery and other munitions, according to U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials. The United States, Japan and South Korea have expressed concern over Pyongyang's intensifying efforts. rate of ballistic missile tests.
Kim ordered testing exercises in the run-up to this month's U.S. election and claims progress in construction efforts. ability to strike the American continent.
Biden and Xi have much to discuss beyond North Korea, including China's indirect support for Russiahuman rights issues, technology and Taiwan, the autonomous democracy that Beijing claims as its own.
The two presidents began their day at the APEC Summit Leaders' Retreat, taking a photo where they all wore scarves made from vicuña wool, a symbolic animal for Peru. It is common for leaders of these gatherings to don the traditional clothing of the host country. Xi watched Biden closely as the US president took the stage.
China also announced that it would host the summit next year.
There is a lot of uncertainty on what lies ahead in U.S.-China relations under Trump, who campaigned on a promise to take Rates 60% on Chinese imports.
Many U.S. companies, including Nike and eyewear retailer Warby Parker, have already diversified their purchases outside of China. Shoe brand Steve Madden announces plans to reduce imports from China up to 45% next year.
When Xi meets with Biden, part of his audience is not just from the White House or the U.S. government, said Victor Cha, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. It's about American CEOs and continued American investment, or trying to renew American investment in China and get rid of the perception that there is a hostile business environment in China.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden administration officials would brief the Trump team that managing intense competition with Beijing would likely be the most significant foreign policy challenge they face. will be confronted.
Administration officials fear that tensions between China and Taiwan could escalate into all-out war if either side miscalculates, with catastrophic consequences for the world.
