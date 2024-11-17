SNL skewers Donald Trump's crazy cabinet choices during brutal Cold Open





Saturday Night Live took a swipe at Donald Trump's controversial cabinet choices in its Saturday night Cold Open sketch.

The sketch, which began by mocking Trump and President Joe Biden's transition meeting, took aim at the many people who could join the president-elect's Cabinet in January.

It's all about surrounding yourself with the best people, said comedian James Austin Johnson, playing Trump in the sketch. And I'm largely choosing the most epic cabinet of all time. They are some of the most vibrant, free-spirited, animal-killing, sexually criminal and medically insane people in the country.

The first cabinet member to make an appearance was Matt Gaetz, played by Sarah Sherman.

Gaetz, Trump's pick for attorney general, came under fire after reports said the House Ethics Committee was set to release a damaging report this week as part of its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use against former representative.

Of course, I had to resign from Congress because the confirmation process comes at the busiest time of year for the women's volleyball season, Sherman-as-Gaetz said.

A woman, who is now in her 20s, also reportedly testified for several days before the committee after they subpoenaed her this summer, according to ABC News. She allegedly claimed that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17.

open image in gallery

Sarah Sherman played former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday Night Live

Gaetz resigned from the House on Wednesday after Trump nominated him as his nominee for attorney general.

Next to appear on the SNL stage was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., played by Alec Baldwin. Trump chose the former independent candidate, notoriously skeptical of vaccines, to lead Health and Human Services.

“Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain,” Baldwin said, making himself pass for Kennedy's deep voice.

Kennedy previously revealed he contracted a tapeworm from food he ate in South Asia and claimed it ate part of his brain.

All right, I have to go. I have a dead dolphin in my car, I think I might cut it in half and throw it in Central Park. Baldwin continued, referencing Kennedy's bizarre admission that he threw a dead bear cub in New York's Central Park a decade ago.

The skit ended with a quip about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson boxing match from Dana Carvey, who played Biden.

I'll do what every worn-out old man does, Carvey said, referring to Biden's post-White House plans. I'm going to fight Jake Paul.

