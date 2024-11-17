PM Modi praises Sabarmati report, film based on Godhra train fire: Truth comes out | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film The Sabarmati Report, saying the truth was coming out. Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that ordinary people can see it. A false narrative can only persist for a limited period of time. Ultimately, the facts will always be revealed! » declared the Prime Minister in an X post. The Prime Minister was responding to an X user who had tagged him with a video of the film's trailer, released on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' The Sabarmati report is based on the fire of Sabarmati Express coach S-6 near Godhra railway station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive. The incident sparked riots in Gujarat that year. ALSO READ: Sabarmati Report Review: Vikrant Massey is effective in narrating the 2002 Godhra train fire – from a media perspective Dheeraj Sarna directed 'The Sabarmati Report', produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. PM Modi praised Kashmir issues This is not the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a film. In 2022, he salutes The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri. The story must be presented in the right context. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, so can films. You must have heard about the discussion on the Kashmir issues, those who carry the flag of freedom of expression, this whole gang is shaken in the last few days,” the Prime Minister had said amid the controversy surrounding the film. The film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others. Last year, Prime Minister Modi, during his campaign in Karnataka, had mentioned the Hindi film The Kerala Story and alleged that the Congress was trying to oppose the film. The film The Kerala Story attempts to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala, which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support terrorist elements,” the Prime Minister said in Ballary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-praises-the-sabarmati-report-truth-is-coming-out-101731838917785.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos