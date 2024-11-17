More than 40 US lawmakers sign letter demanding release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





More than 40 US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to push for the immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political detainees, while ensuring their protection in line with the findings of the UN task force report United, as reported by Geo TV. 46 members of Congress sent a letter to President Biden, requesting his intervention for the release of the imprisoned Prime Minister. This information was shared by the American wing of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) on the X platform, highlighting that representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties participated in this initiative, jointly led by Susan Wild and John James. The PTI pointed out that the letter was critical of the United States. Ambassador Donald Blome's performance, particularly his failure to address the concerns of the Pakistani American community regarding the release of political prisoners, restoration of human rights and democratic principles. According to Geo News, Pakistan rejected the resolution, saying it demonstrated an incomplete understanding of Pakistan's policies. electoral situation and process. Lawmakers referred to H. Res. 901, highlighting bipartisan support for a policy change regarding human rights violations in Pakistan following the February 2024 elections, which they described as irregular. US lawmakers have expressed concerns about widespread election irregularities, including PTI disenfranchisement and manipulation of results. They criticized mass arrests, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on social media, including reduced internet speeds. Lawmakers particularly highlighted Khan's detention since August 2023, highlighting his status as “widely perceived to be Pakistan's most popular political figure.” They also mentioned the prolonged detention of PTI leaders like Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The congressional letter follows an earlier call by 60 representatives of the US House of Representatives for Khan's release. Opposition parties in Pakistan, including Sherry Rehman of the PPP, have criticized the measures as foreign interference in internal affairs, calling them against international protocols.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/over-40-us-lawmakers-sign-letter-for-release-of-pakistans-former-pm-imran-khan/articleshow/115384110.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos