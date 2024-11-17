Central Java gubernatorial election contest: 4 facts about Jokowi's descent into Mount Luthfi-Yasin electability pump





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Kehadiran mantan presiden Joko Widodo atau Jokowi dalam kampanye terbuka pasangan calon atau paslon di Pilgub Jateng, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin (Luthfi-Yasin) di Purwokerto, Banyumas, Sabtu lalu, 16 November 2024 menyita perhatian. [–> Jokowi “turun gunung” untuk memompa elektabilitas Luthfi-Yasin yang mulai keteteran dari rivalnya, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi atau Hendi (Andika-Hendi). Jokowi pun mengatakan secara gamblang, kedatangannya di kampanye Luthfi-Yasin di Pilgub Jateng untuk mendukung kandidat usungan Koalisi Indonesia Maju (KIM) tersebut. [–> “Saya datang karena saya dukung,” kata eks Wali Kota Solo ini. [–> Elektabilitas Andika-Hendi memang sempat tertinggal dari Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Namun, setelah saling mengejar pada pekan lalu, terkini berdasarkan sigi Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), Andika-Hendi lebih unggul. Selama dua bulan terakhir, elektabilitas Andika-Hendi naik 14 Persen, sementara Lutfi-Yasin turun 10,9 persen. Hasil survei ini dipresentasikan Direktur Eksekutif SMRC, Deni Irvani, melalui kanal YouTube SMRC TV yang disiarkan pada Sabtu kemarin. Dari hasil survei tersebut, elektabilitas Andika-Hendi sebesar 50,4 persen dan Luthfi-Taj, 47 persen. Dalam survei ini, masih ada 2,6 persen yang belum menentukan pilihan. [–> Fakta-fakta Jokowi turun gunung ikut kampanye Luthfi-Yasin di kontestasi Pilgub Jateng: 1. Jokowi naik mobil jip bersama Luthfi-Yasin Dalam kampanye tersebut, Jokowi bersama pasangan Luthfi-Yasin mengikuti kirab dari hotel (tempat mereka menginap) menuju lokasi tebus murah sembako di halaman Hetero Space Purwokerto. Awalnya Jokowi dan Luthfi-Yasin jalan kaki. Kemudian ketiganya menaiki sebuah mobil jip. Sepanjang perjalanan, Jokowi tampak membagi-bagikan kaus kepada masyarakat dan sesekali menunjuk ke arah pasangan Luthfi-Yasin yang berada di belakangnya. Setibanya di halaman Hetero Space, Jokowi turun dari jip dan pergi meninggalkan tempat itu untuk menuju mobilnya yang telah menunggu di Jalan Merdeka, Purwokerto. 2. Jokowi akui datang untuk dukung Saat ditemui wartawan, Jokowi mengaku diundang Tim Kampanye Luthfi-Yasin untuk menghadiri kegiatan tersebut. “Saya diundang, saya datang, saya melihat antusiasme masyarakat yang sangat luar biasa,” katanya. Menurut Jokowi, kedatangannya dalam kegiatan tersebut karena mendukung pasangan Luthfi-Yasin. Ditanya mengenai alasan untuk mendukung pasangan tersebut, Jokowi enggan memberikan penjelasan. “Ya semua orang tahulah, tidak perlu saya ceritakan. Yang jelas pemimpin, baik nasional maupun daerah, harus memiliki visi yang jelas untuk daerahnya maupun negaranya, harus,” katanya. 3. Jokowi sebut dukungan Presiden Prabowo untuk Luthfi-Yasin sah-sah saja Seperti diketahui, Presiden Prabowo Subianto turut mendukung pasangan Luthfi-Yasin. Terkait hal itu, Jokowi turut memberikan pembelaan. Ia menyebutkan Pasal 299 Undang-Undang Nomor 7 Tahun 2017. Dalam pasal ini menyatakan bahwa Presiden dan Wakil Presiden mempunyai hak untuk berkampanye. “Kita tahu Pak Prabowo itu Ketua Umum Partai Gerindra, beliau yang merekomendasikan calon-calon yang ada di daerah-daerah. Jadi, kalau beliau berkampanye, saya kira sah-sah saja. Akan tetapi, ada aturan mainnya,” kata Jokowi. 4. Jokowi dukung Luthfi-Yasin karena kedekatan Adapun Jokowi mendukung Luthfi karena kedekatannya dengan mantan Kepala Kepolisian Daerah atau Kapolda Jawa Tengah itu. Luthfi menjadi Wakapolresta Surakarta saat Jokowi menjadi Wali Kota Solo. “Saya sama Pak Luthfi itu teman lama. Saat itu saya wali kota (Solo), Mas Luthfi Kapolresta. Kami akrab karena teman lama,” kata Jokowi, Kamis, 14 November 2024 lalu. Sementara itu, Taj Yasin adalah putra pimpinan Pondok Pesantren Al-Anwar Rembang, Maimoen Zubair. “Beberapa kali saya diundang Ayahanda Gus Yasin. Dengan almarhum Mbah Moen, saya merasa seperti anak sendiri,” katanya. Pemilihan Gubernur dan Wakil Gubernur Jawa Tengah 2024 dijadwalkan pada 27 November mendatang diikuti oleh dua pasangan calon (penyebutan berdasarkan nomor urut peserta pilkada), yakni pasangan Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi diusung oleh PDI Perjuangan dengan total suara sah hasil Pemilu 2024 sebanyak 5,2 juta suara. Pasangan Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen diusung gabungan Partai Gerindra, PKB, Partai Golkar, PPP, Partai NasDem, PKS, PAN, Partai Demokrat, dan Partai Solidaritas Indonesia dengan total suara sah 13,7 juta suara. ANTARA

