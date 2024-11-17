At APEC 2024, Chinese leader Xi tells Biden he is ready to work with Trump | Political news

Chinese President Xi Jinping held his last meeting with his outgoing American counterpart, Democrat Joe Biden.

But Xi's words on Saturday seemed directed not only at Biden but also at his Republican successor, returning President Donald Trump.

During his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru, Xi stressed the importance of mutual respect between the United States and China.

Although Xi did not mention Trump by name, he gave a nod to the new US president's victory in the November 5 election.

The United States recently concluded its elections. China's goal of a stable, healthy and lasting China-US relationship remains unchanged, Xi said.

But, he warned, if we see each other as rivals or adversaries, if we pursue vicious competition and seek to harm each other, we will ruin the relationship, or even set it back.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, oversaw a period of heightened tensions with China, including a trade war sparked by the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods.

China responded by imposing its own tariffs and trade restrictions, although experts warned that the escalation on both sides had hurt both countries' economies.

On Saturday, Xi appeared to extend a friendly hand to Trump, encouraging their countries to work together for mutual gain.

China is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences to move toward a steady transition of China-U.S. relations for the benefit of the two peoples, he said.

A major campaign theme

Trump has returned to his America First philosophy as he prepares to enter the White House for a second time.

China was a recurring element in the Republican campaign speeches, as he successfully led his re-election in the 2024 US presidential election.

In a speech to American voters, Trump pledged to protect American manufacturing from Chinese competition.

I have charged China hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes and customs duties. They paid us, Trump bragged at his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 4.

And you know what? We are going to get along very well with China. We're going to get along well. I want to get along with them. President Xi was great until COVID hit. Then I wasn't so thrilled with him.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump blamed China's leader for allowing the virus to spread by allowing flights to leave China and infect the world. He also repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the Chinese virus.

Despite their checkered history, Xi called to congratulate Trump on his second term the day after the election, November 6.

Xi has led the Chinese government since 2013, and under his leadership the two-term limit was abolished for presidents.

Trump has expressed admiration for Xi's authority over the Chinese government, which some critics compare to authoritarian rule.

I got along very well with President Xi. He's a great guy. He wrote me a nice note the other day when he heard about what happened, Trump said after the assassination attempt on him in July. It's a good thing to get along, it's not a bad thing.

Goodbye to Biden

Xi and Biden have had their own checkered history, with incidents like the 2023 shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon stoking tensions.

China has maintained that the balloon was a civilian aircraft collecting weather data and denounced the United States' decision to shoot it down with a missile after it flew over sensitive U.S. military installations.

Biden, who turns 82 on Wednesday, exchanged a few pleasantries with his Chinese counterpart as they spoke to reporters during their finale. meeting.

Can you put on your earphone? We have simultaneous interpretation, Xi asked Biden at their afternoon press conference.

Biden responded with a joke. I learned to speak Chinese, he said with a laugh.

The American president went on to acknowledge that relations have not always been smooth between their two countries.

We haven't always agreed, but our conversations have always been open and frank. We never made fun of each other. We were on par with each other. And I think that's vital, Biden said, pointing across the table as he read prepared remarks.

These conversations avoid miscalculations and ensure that competition between our two countries does not escalate into conflict.

He used his final meeting as president with Xi to promote several American priorities. In a statement released by the White House, Biden reportedly pushed for greater cooperation among law enforcement to stem the flow of synthetic drugs into the United States.

He and Xi also discussed emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), particularly regarding its use with nuclear weapons.

Both leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to resort to nuclear weapons, read aloud explain.

The two leaders also stressed the need to carefully consider potential risks and develop AI technology in the military domain in a careful and responsible manner.

Biden also confirmed that the US One China policy remains unchanged: the US recognizes the government in Beijing as the sole government of China. It does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with the autonomous island of Taiwan, which China considers its territory.

China has called recognition of Taiwan's sovereignty a red line in its relations with the United States.

While Biden previously pledged to protect Taiwan in the event of an attack, on Saturday he struck a note of peace, calling for the status quo to be maintained.

He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral change in the status quo on either side, that we hope that disputes between the two sides will be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace. and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the white territory. Says the house statement.

But, he adds, Biden has also called for an end to the destabilizing PRC. [Peoples Republic of China] military activity around Taiwan.