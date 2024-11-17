FO calls US lawmakers' letter on Imran Khan's release 'an exercise in futility'





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected a letter by 46 US Congress members to outgoing President Joe Biden, demanding the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan as unwarranted interference in Pakistan's internal affairs .

The move was described as an “exercise in futility” by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The bipartisan letter called for the immediate release of the former prime minister and other political prisoners, citing the findings of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. It also referred to alleged human rights violations in Pakistan, echoing a similar communication sent to President Biden in October.

Baloch pointed out that the US administration is in a transitional phase after the presidential elections, suggesting that the letter is unlikely to influence US authorities. She criticized members of Congress for their “misplaced” concerns and said the resolution reflects a misunderstanding of Pakistan's political and electoral systems.

The PTI, sharing the letter on its official X account (formerly Twitter), highlighted its bipartisan support in the US Congress. However, the Pakistani government reiterated its position, rejecting the resolution as based on an “incomplete understanding” of the country's internal dynamics.

