Donald Trump's cabinet of wonders





In the first days after Donald Trump's re-election, there was heard across the fruity plains and canyons of big cities a noisy hubbub of accusations, self-tearing, celebrations and rationalizations. There were also obvious assurances of normality which went like this: the sun set in the evening and rose in the morning. Democracy has not ended or even weakened; the election was a democracy, after all. The former and future president would surely abandon his frenzied campaign threats and devote himself to the mundane task of governing. Making America great again required sobriety and competence, and Trump and his advisers would no doubt recognize this obligation.

To business titans, the new administration promised untold prosperity: regulations would ease and tax rates would fall. Elon Musk would make government just as gracious, generous and efficient as his social media platform to Trump, for his extraordinary political comeback. Wall Street executives and Sand Hill Road philosophers rejoiced that the mergers and acquisitions climate would now offer opportunities beyond imagination. (They will likely clarify how these opportunities could benefit the working class at a later date.)

Meanwhile, the president-elect summoned his loyalists to Mar-a-Lago, where they assembled a staff and cabinet at the White House. Historically, it is a deliberative process that can, even with the noblest of intentions, go horribly wrong. In The Best and the Brightest, David Halberstam wrote about an American tradition of tangerines in Washington:

an aristocracy that came to power, convinced of its own disinterestedness, believing itself above petty partisan interests and material greed. The idea that this also meant holding and exercising power was found offensive by these same people, who preferred to view their role as service.

Halberstam's broader subject was the aristocracy of Robert McNamara, Dean Rusk, McGeorge Bundy, and all the other outstanding men on the Ivy League and corporate boards who helped guide the country through the War of Vietnam.

At least rhetorically, Trump is not interested in conventional notions of expertise (which smack of litism). Nor does it focus on building a board of constructive disagreement, a team of rivals (which smacks of disloyalty). As his personnel choices unfolded in recent days, it became clear that they entirely reflected his long-held priorities and did not represent the greater good. The nominations of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of the national intelligence are the residue of Trump's resentments and thirst. for retaliation.

At Gaetz, who faces allegations (which he denies) of using illegal drugs and having sex with a minor, Trump sees himself, a man wrongly judged, he insists, as responsible of sexual abuse. He sees in Kennedy, an anti-vax conspiracy theorist, a justification for his own suspicions of science and his extremely erratic management of the Covid crisis. In Hegseth, who defends war criminals and castigates awakened generals, he sees vengeance against the military establishment who labeled him unfit. In Gabbard, who finds the good in foreign dictators, he sees someone who could shape the work of intelligence agencies to help justify the end of U.S. support for Ukraine. In other words, Trump's appointments, in their reckless support of dangerously unqualified people, resemble the most egregious act of vindictive trolling since the rise of the Internet. But this is trolling that goes beyond evil. All of these appointments are intended to support Trump's efforts to devastate officials and institutions he has come to despise or view as threats to his power or person. These appointees are not intended to be his advisors. These are his shock troops.

Or could it be that the president-elect is seeking to reduce the country to the status of a global laughingstock? Until this wave of nominations, observers had long noted that Trump had no sense of humor. Former U.S. Senate and Saturday Night Live star Al Franken is among those who said he never heard Trump laugh. Smile, perhaps, at the misfortune of others, but do not laugh in the joyful sense of the word.

Back when Trump roamed Manhattan as a cartoonish rich man and goofy construction magnate, he was part of a landscape of metropolitan banter, up there under the lights with John Gotti and Leona Helmsley. Spy, the satirical magazine of its day, audited its (inflated) finances and (absurd) books. Trump was not amused. His lawyers frequently sent letters to publishers, threatening them with lawsuits. He found himself in a similar mood several years later when Barack Obama, who had endured Trump's constant insinuations about his birthplace, used the White House Correspondents' Association dinner to criticize the The Celebrity Apprentice host's political aspirations. . Trump left the ballroom in a state of funk, perhaps harboring a worrying determination.

Trump has always been obsessed with dramas of dominance and submission, strength and weakness, who's kidding who. This is his goal for human relations in general, and particularly when it comes to politics, foreign and domestic. Already in January 2016, Niraj Chokshi, then an enterprising journalist at the Washington Post, repeatedly calculated that Trump had pointed out that someone from Russia, China, OPEC, the Persians, the mullahs was laughing at us. Most recently, during his third presidential campaign, Trump told the crowd at Mar-a-Lago that November 5 was going to be considered the most important day in our country's history. He added: Currently, they are not respected. Right now our country is considered a joke. It's a joke.

Today, Trump's critics and a growing number of his supporters are taking stock of his most shameful appointees, the men and women with perfect jaws, questionable reputations and rotten ideas. They wonder if this is not the ultimate joke, with national endangerment as the guiding principle. Dean Acheson, who helped Harry Truman design NATO and rebuild Europe under the Marshall Plan, titled his memoir Present at Creation. Which of Donald Trump's new advisors will be in line to write the sequel?

