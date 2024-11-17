Prime Minister Modi to receive Nigeria's second highest national honour, 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger'





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Nigeria on a state visit, will receive the country's second highest national honor in Nigeria, that of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). Modi will be only the second foreign dignitary to receive this honor. Before that, Queen Elizabeth, the British monarch, received this award in 1969. According to news agency ANI, this will be the 17th international award given to Prime Minister Modi. Modi in Nigeria Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for the first leg of his three-country tour, Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, scheduled for November 17-21. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. Upon his arrival in the African country, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Wike presented Modi with the “Key to the City” of Abuja during the welcome ceremony. This key symbolizes the trust and honor given to Modi by the Nigerian people. Indian Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks in Nigeria, seeking to strengthen relations between the two nations. Earlier, announcing his intention to visit Nigeria first, Modi said in a statement: “At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the region. West Africa. an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a common belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also looking forward to meeting the Indian community and my friends from Nigeria, who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi. India and Nigeria enjoy warm and friendly bilateral relations. The two countries have been strategic partners since 2007, with growing collaboration in economic, energy and defense matters. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in key sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also enjoy a strong partnership in development cooperation. (With contribution from agencies) Mohita Kaur Garg “The words are, in my opinion not so humble seeMore

