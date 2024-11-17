US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran (Pakistan)





WASHINGTON: Around 50 US lawmakers have called on US President Joe Biden to pressure the Pakistani government to release Imran Khan and other political prisoners before his term ends on January 20.

The ruling PML-N and its coalition partner PPP termed the letter as interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.

The letter, sent Friday by 46 Democratic and Republican lawmakers, was the second such communication in less than a month.

Unlike the first letter, supported only by Democrats, this one was jointly initiated by Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild and her Republican counterpart John James. Twenty of the 46 signatories to the letter are Republicans.

He highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan following the February 2024 elections, which were reportedly marred by widespread irregularities, electoral fraud and state repression of the PTI.

Lawmakers cited H. Res. 901, a resolution passed in June 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan support, as a framework for U.S. action.

The letter alleged that Pakistani authorities disenfranchised the PTI ahead of the elections, rigged results that favored PTI-backed candidates, and suppressed election monitoring reports from international organizations such as the Election Group. observers from the Commonwealth and the European Union.

Since the elections, the letter notes, the situation has worsened with widespread restrictions on civil liberties, particularly freedom of expression. He criticized the use of mass arrests, arbitrary detentions and a de facto firewall on social media platforms, as well as efforts to slow down access to the internet.

Detention of Imran

Mr Khan's detention was at the heart of the lawmakers' appeal.

The letter said Mr Khan was widely seen as Pakistan's most popular political figure, whose incarceration had drawn international criticism.

The lawmakers cited findings from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations, all of which called for the immediate release of the PTI founders.

Jailed PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were also mentioned.

We urgently call on the US government to advocate for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Khan and all political prisoners, the lawmakers urged, stressing the importance of ensuring their safety in line with the recommendations of the UN.

Embassy review

Lawmakers criticized the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad for failing to address the concerns of the Pakistani-American community or uphold democratic principles in Pakistan.

Immediately after the election, the U.S. Embassy issued a statement welcoming the new administration, the letter said, adding that the congratulations came despite widespread concerns about the legitimacy of the election results. They urged the Biden administration to ensure that the new US ambassador prioritizes human rights and democratic values ​​in Pakistan.

The lawmakers stressed that Washington has a moral and strategic obligation to support democratic values ​​and human rights in Pakistan.

Ultimately, we believe that the many vital interests our countries share can only be promoted effectively and sustainably if accompanied by an American approach driven by a strong commitment to the democratic process and universal rights .

Reaction

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI of inviting foreign interference to destabilize Pakistan.

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program and PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said the letter repeated baseless allegations of electoral fraud and human rights violations in Pakistan.

By formally inviting foreign intervention in Pakistan's internal affairs, the PTI completely contradicted its earlier narrative that there would be absolutely no US interference and moved to the absolute necessity of US intervention. It's yet another turnaround, Mr. Mashhood said.

He condemned the PTI's alleged prioritization of political interests over national welfare.

If the concern truly lies in human rights violations, why has no such letter ever been written on the atrocities suffered by Kashmiris? » he questioned.

Mr. Mashhood concluded by saying that the PTI's actions had raised significant doubts about their true agenda, calling into question their commitment to Pakistan's sovereignty and stability.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman described the letter as another nail in Haqiqi Azadi's coffin, accusing the PTI of inviting foreign intervention.

The letter calls into question the independence of Pakistan's political and judicial system, she added.

Ms Rehman highlighted what she called the PTI's double standards, highlighting the party's past accusations of US interference in Mr Khan's ouster in April 2022.

This letter represents a clear interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, and any such interference in the political and legal affairs of another country constitutes a violation of international norms, she said in a statement.

She went on to say that PTI's attempts to lobby against Pakistan in the US are also deeply condemnable. This is the same political party that in the past has made political gains by condemning American interference. Today, they are resorting to the same type of foreign intervention, which reveals a double standard.

Senator Rehman added that when President Asif Ali Zardari spent 12 years in prison, neither he nor the PPP ever turned to foreign lobbying firms to draft such petitions seeking his release.

She said Pakistan's political parties have always placed their trust in domestic institutions to resolve their problems and legal struggles, rather than seeking intervention from foreign powers and pressure groups.

Kalbe Ali in Islamabad and Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, November 17, 2024

