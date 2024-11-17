Erdoan attends G20 in Brazil, plans Middle East talks





RIO DE JANEIRO President Recep Tayyip Erdoan arrived in Brazil on November 17 to attend the G20 summit, with the Turkish leader set to begin bilateral negotiations with several of his counterparts. A key issue on Erdoan's agenda is combating ongoing violence in the Middle East. He is expected to call for an international response to Israel's continued attacks on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon. The two-day Rio summit, which begins on November 18, will bring together leaders of the world's largest economies. It will also cover global economic concerns, climate change and international security. Erdoan's participation follows busy weeks of diplomacy as several summits and high-level meetings were on the agenda. He addressed a session of the Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on November 4 in Istanbul. Following the discussions, Erdoan traveled to Kyrgyzstan on November 5 for an Organization of Turkic States summit, where topics such as strengthening regional ties and continued cooperation took center stage. The president then visited Hungary, as the two countries celebrate the centenary of their diplomatic relations this year. Bilateral issues figured prominently in the discussions, with the visit also marking the Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year, celebrating the 1923 friendship agreement between the two nations. Erdoan's diplomatic tour continued in the Azerbaijani capital Baku for the UN COP29 climate summit on November 11-12. The G20 summit will be a diplomatic test for veteran President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has strengthened Brazil's global position since returning to power but has been criticized for his positions on Ukraine and Gaza. The Rio de Janeiro gathering is the first in a series of high-level gatherings that will showcase Brazil's ambition to play a leading role in everything from climate change to the war in Ukraine. Among them are the annual UN climate negotiations next year, which will take place in the Amazon. Lula was particularly criticized in May 2022 for saying that Ukraine and Russia shared responsibility for Russia's large-scale invasion of its neighbor, launched three months earlier. The following year, he attempted “damage control” by condemning the violation of Ukrainian territory, Shifter said. But Lula was again accused of pro-Russian bias when China and Brazil presented in August this year a joint road map for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that did not require the Russia cedes Ukrainian territory. Former Brazilian diplomat Paulo de Almeida said Lula's “anti-Americanism” partly explained his position on Ukraine as well as his position on Israel's war against Hamas. Lula accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, a position shared by South Africa, among other southern continent heavyweights, and compared it to the Holocaust. Israel and Brazil withdrew their respective ambassadors.

