Donald Trump arrives at UFC 309 at MSG; crowd roars for president-elect weeks after historic rally





Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as president-elect surrounded by a star-studded entourage, basking in the thunderous applause of fans at UFC 309 just weeks after hosting a historic rally in ” the most famous arena in the world.

Trump, making his first UFC appearance since his Nov. 5 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, arrived with an entourage including UFC President Dana White, Elon Musk, President Mike Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kid Rock, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and her sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

When he walked through the tunnel next to White and appeared in plain sight, the reception was deafening, according to the broadcast team.

Dana White, President-elect Donald Trump, Kid Rock and Elon Musk pose for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“If the people at home could hear the noise in this room right now. It's so loud!” Joe Rogan said during the pay-per-view show. “It's always loud when he comes in, but now that he's won [the election]now that he’s president again, oh my God!”

The broadcast added that those who were able to stand inside the arena did so as the video board began showing a video montage of Trump's arrival. Chants of “United States! UNITED STATES ! » also filled the arena.

As the crowd erupted, Trump made his way to the announcers' table at ringside where he embraced podcast king and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Trump appeared on Rogan's popular podcast on October 25, engaging in a freewheeling discussion that lasted approximately three hours. Harris refused to do the show and Rogan would later support Trump.

All week, Trump was expected to appear in combat, and the rumors were confirmed by Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications director, who filmed video of the president-elect boarding his plane to fly to New York.

A photo taken from inside the plane showed Trump watching the preliminary fights alongside RFK Jr., whom he named earlier this week as his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, who began the 2024 campaign as the Democratic nominee, suspended his candidacy and joined forces with Trump in August, becoming a powerful surrogate and close confidant in the final months of the race.

Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate in early 2024 who withdrew from the race and threw his support behind Trump, tweeted a photo of himself with Kid Rock during the fight at Madison Square Garden. It was unclear whether they flew with Trump or traveled separately.

Ramaswamy and Musk were named to lead what the Trump team calls the Department of Government Effectiveness, which aims to eliminate billions of dollars of waste and fraud in the federal budget.

Trump and White are longtime friends, with the latter having made several appearances during Trump's campaign leading up to the election.

Donald Trump is heading to UFC 309 and expected to receive loud cheers after his election victory

White, who said Trump is a “big fan” of mixed martial arts, was coy about rumors that Trump would visit the Garden during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“I think anything is possible,” White said with a smile. “Who knows? He might come.”

White added that the majority of his organization's fans have shown their love toward Trump over the years.

Former President Trump talks with UFC President Dana White during a fight between Csar Almeida (red gloves) and Roman Kopylov (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, June 1, 2024. (Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports)

“When you think about fighter walkouts, every time a fighter goes to camp, [octagon]“I mean, the two biggest ones rocking the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor,” White said. “If he comes [Saturday] Tonight will definitely be fun.”

Trump showed up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 302 in June, where thunderous applause also rained from the crowd.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who is returning to the octagon more than two years after his last fight, is a noted Trump supporter and was hoping he would be in attendance.

“I saw Trump and he said, 'Either I'll be there on November 16 because we won the election, or if I lose I'll be depressed and won't come.'” Obviously he won the election, so it looks like he'll be there,” Chandler said.

Chandler added that winning his fight in front of Trump would be an “honor.”

Dana White speaks next to former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, during a rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters )

Trump's Oct. 27 rally at Madison Square Garden was a momentous event in his campaign and featured a roster of speakers that rivaled a political convention.

Dozens of elected leaders; Trump's sons, Don Jr. and Eric; wife Melania, Musk; and his running mate JD Vance all spoke before Trump took the stage. The rally attracted a packed house and thousands of other supporters gathered in the streets outside the legendary arena.

White also spoke at the MSG rally, warning voters that Harris was “status quo” for an America he said desperately needed change.

“She can get your party’s nomination without even facing the voters,” White said. “What else? What else can she offer the American people other than vague promises and no plan?

“She talks a lot about the need for change and her hope for the future. Hope and change. Does this sound familiar? She can use the old Obama playbook, but she's no Obama , and she's not a change agent. She's hoping voters will focus on the future, because she doesn't want us to look at the last four years to see what we really need to change.”

Former President Trump, Republican presidential candidate, shakes his fist as he arrives to speak during a campaign event at the Nassau Coliseum, September 18, 2024, in Uniondale, New York (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chandler is part of the co-main event of UFC 309 and will face Charles Oliveira. Jon “Bones” Jones also enters the octagon after a long hiatus and will be one of the big favorites against Stipe Miocic.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

