46 US lawmakers urge President Biden to push for release of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

In a landmark development, 46 US lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to intervene to secure the immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political detainees. The bipartisan call, led by Congresswomen Susan Wild and John James, highlighted the need for protection in line with the findings of the United Nations task force report, according to Geo TV.

The letter, shared by the US wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaafs (PTI) on the X platform, highlighted a rare bipartisan effort, involving representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties. PTI noted that the lawmakers criticized US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome for failing to address the concerns of the Pakistani-American community regarding political prisoners, human rights violations and democratic principles in the country. Pakistan.

The lawmakers' appeal referenced H. Res. 901, which highlighted bipartisan support for a policy change to address allegations of human rights abuses in Pakistan. They raised concerns over irregularities in the electoral process in the country, following widespread irregularities in the February 2024 elections. These included the alleged disenfranchisement of PTI supporters, manipulation results and the arrest of key political figures.

Imran Khan, described as “widely perceived as Pakistan's most popular political figure”, has been detained since August 2023. The letter also mentions the prolonged detentions of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, highlighting the mass arrests and detentions arbitrary actions of members of the opposition. The lawmakers further criticized Pakistan's restrictions on social media platforms, including reduced internet speeds.

The Pakistani government rejected the congressional resolution, calling it a misrepresentation of the country's political landscape and electoral process. Opposition figures, including Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), condemned the lawmakers' letter, calling it foreign interference in domestic affairs and a violation of international norms.

The call follows a similar letter from 60 representatives of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year calling for Khan's release.

