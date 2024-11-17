PM Modi praises film The Sabarmati Report 2002, Godhra tragedy starring Vikrant Massey, says truth is coming out





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the film 'The Sabarmati Report', which focuses on the events leading up to the Godhra train tragedy of 2002. Hailing the film for “revealing the truth” behind the incident, Prime Minister Modi said that a “false narrative can only persist for a limited period of time”. “It's good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that common people can see it,” PM Modi said while praising the film starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra , among others. PM Modi made the remark while responding to an X user's view on the film. The user, in his review, called the film a must-watch, adding that the makers have done a commendable job in revealing the truth behind the 2002 Godhra tragedy, in which 59 people, including women and children , lost their lives. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, looks at the 2002 tragedy that led to riots in several parts of Gujarat. Starring Vikrant Massey, the film was released on November 15. User X, in his short review, said that the makers handled the issue with great sensitivity and dignity. He also claimed that the incident had been politicized by an “interest group” who had taken advantage of it to “tarnish the image of a leader”. Vikrant Massey thanked Prime Minister Modi for praising the film, saying his “positive words” had encouraged the team. Sabarmati Report producer Ekta Kapoor also shared her gratitude, highlighting how PM Modi's appreciation was a significant boost for the film's team. àäÆàäæàä°àäàå€àäï àäªàå àä°àäçàä¾àäèàää®àä‚àääàå àä°àå€ àäœàå€, #TheSabarmatiReport àäªàä° àäÆàäªàä•àå‡ àä¸àä•àä¾àä°àä¾àääàå àä®àä• àä¶àä¬àå àäæàå‹àä‚ àä•àå‡ àä²àä¿àä àä¬àä¹àå àää-àä¬àä¹à å ààä àäçäè àå àäïàäµàä¾àäæ å àä¹àå‹ àä‚ àäèàå ‡ àä¹àä®àä¾àä°àä¾ àä¹àåŒàä¸àä²àä¾ àä¬àäâàä¼àä¾àäïàä¾ àä¹àåˆàåä #TheSabarmatiReport àäªàä° àäÆàäªàä•àå€ àä¸àä°àä¾àä¹àäèàä¾ àäïàä¹ àä¸àä¾àä¬àä¿àää àä•àä°àääàå€ àä¹àåˆ àä•àä¿ àä¹àä® àä¸àä¹àå€ àäæà ¿àä ¶àä¾ àä®àå‡àä‚ àä¹àåˆàä ‚ååä àä‡àä¸ àäªàå àäïàä¾àä° àä”àä° àä¸àä®àä°àå àäåàäè àä•àå‡ àä²àä¿àä àäçàäèàå àäïàäµàä¾àäæ! ðŸ™ https://t.co/xWJTtV7noz

Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) November 17, 2024 Resharing the Prime Minister's message, Ekta wrote in Hindi on They boosted our morale. Your appreciation of #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are moving in the right direction. . Thank you for this love and support.” ALL ABOUT THE GODHRA TRAIN TRAGEDY On the morning of February 27, 2002, the Sabarmati Express arrived at Godhra railway station in Gujarat at the scheduled time. The train, connecting Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, was carrying hundreds of passengers, including a significant number of Hindu karsevak volunteers returning from a religious gathering in Ayodhya. As the train departed from Godhra, the conductor reported that the emergency chains were pulled several times, causing the train to stop near the station's exterior signal. An attack followed: a crowd, numbering around 2,000 people, threw stones at the train and set fire to four of its carriages. The S-6 coach was the most affected and the fire claimed the lives of 59 people, including 27 women and 10 children. 48 other passengers were injured in the attack. The Godhra tragedy sparked communal riots across Gujarat starting on February 28, 2002. Despite the state government's claims to control the violence within three days, the unrest persisted for weeks, with sporadic clashes that lasted up to three months. However, a Supreme Court-ordered probe found no evidence of wrongdoing by Prime Minister Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out in 2002. The Godhra train burning and the subsequent riots in Gujarat remain a defining moment in modern Indian history, marked by intense communal conflict and significant socio-political repercussions. Published by: Poor Joshi Published on: November 17, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-praises-film-the-sabarmati-report-vikrant-massey-2002-godhra-gujarat-2634791-2024-11-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos