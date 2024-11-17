PM Modi's decoding will remain safe in the polling ground. News from the political pulse





Addressing a rally in Maharashtras Vidarbha region on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if people lose their unity, the Congress will take away their reservation benefits. Here is my request: if we stay together, we will be safe. (I propose: If we stay united, we will be safe), Modi said at the public meeting at Chimur in Chandrapur district.

The Prime Minister used this slogan and another iteration during his first election rally in Maharashtra on November 8, he said: If there is one, it's for sure (together we are safe) in Maharashtra since last week. The first time the Prime Minister used his slogan was at Kevadia in Gujarat on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is celebrated as National Unity Day, in a bid to achieve Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other Backward Classes (OBC) as unified blocks rather than splintered groups.

The Prime Minister's speech indicated that in the face of attacks from the Congress that he posed a threat to the Constitution and reservations, the BJP was sticking to its plan to merge the social justice politics of Mandal with Kamandal which represents the politics of building a Hindu identity. across upper castes, OBCs, SCs and STs. In line with this strategy, the BJP also accused the opposition party of siding with conservative Muslim elements to divert the pie of OBC, SC and ST quota towards the minority community. In a virtual interaction with BJP volunteers in Jharkhand on Monday, Modi sought to link the decline of the Congress to the rise of the SC, ST and OBC as united blocs. He said that when the Congress was all-powerful after Independence, people did not dare to talk about reservation because the shahi (royal) family, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, hated it. As a result, the SC, ST and OBC were at that time divided into small castes and lacked strength. Gradually they started understanding what Babasaheb Ambedkar had said and strengthened themselves as SCs and STs. As a result, Congress began to face challenges. When the OBCs united around 1990, the Congress collapsed, the Prime Minister said. Modi alleged that the Congress hoped to weaken these communities and then take away their reservations. And you know, that's why I keep saying that if we stay together, we'll stay safe. (This is why I have repeatedly said that you will be safe if you stick together). Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress was seeking to give Muslims the share of OBCs, SCs and STs in the reservation pie. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also made the point at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, saying: The BJP is clear that the Congress is conspiring with all conservative and divisive elements in the community Muslim for the sake of votes because they are worried. on their impending defeat, says PM Modi a stay to stay safe and they don't care and knock on the doors of the Electoral Commission. Read alongside this official party line, the If you stay together, you will be safe. The speech appears to be aimed at Hindu unity, with a special message for the SC, ST and OBC Hindu groups which the Congress is trying to keep on its side using the demand for caste census and the promise to surpass the quota ceiling of 50%. Bahujans and BJP As caste became a crucial political category around 1990, the Congress found the ground slipping from under its feet as it lost the Dalit vote in UP. In 1990, with Mulayam Singh Yadav as CM of Uttar Pradesh ordering police to shoot Kar Sevaks and Lalu Prasad as CM of Bihar arresting LK Advani in Samastipur during the Ram Rath Yatra, Muslims also stood shifted from the Congress in UP and Bihar to the socialists, making the former a marginal force in these two large states which have 120 seats in the Lok Sabha. This permanently deprived the Congress of clear majorities in the Lok Sabha. The North Indian political arena awoke to two competing polities in the 1990s: the BJP, or Kamandal, riding the Ram Temple wave, and the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party polities riding the the wave of castes. Caste began to be seen as opposition to Hindutva, and vice versa. Around this time, the BJP, known in its previous avatar Jana Sangh as an urban Bania-Brahmin party, started reaching out to OBCs and sections of Dalits as part of the social engineering experiment carried out for the first time by KN Govindacharya. If a Dalit Kameshwar Chaupal laid the first brick in the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple, Kalyan Singh, an OBC Lodh leader; Uma Bharti, another politician from Lodh, and Vinay Katiyar emerged as the faces of Hindutva among non-Yadav OBCs. Sushil Modi became the face of the party in Bihar and the party decided to support an OBC Kurmi leader such as Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar for the post of CM. The next decade saw the rise of the BJP's regional OBC satraps: Narendra Modi, a Modh-Ghanchi, in Gujarat, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Kirar OBC, in Madhya Pradesh. Kamandal was trying to ward off the Mandal challenge, but its central faces were always upper caste leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley. With Modi's rise in national politics, the BJP played its cards to the limit in UP and Bihar, increasing OBC representation. With sweeps in the heartland states and an expansion into the east starting in 2014, the BJP achieved a large measure of Hindu unity, basic ideological support from upper castes and satisfaction of demands for greater representation of OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis and this trend continued in 2019 too. The party also won many states with the support of large sections of the backward castes and it reciprocated by increasing the ministerial representation of OBCs and Dalit leaders, and choosing a Dalit and then a tribal woman for the post of president of India. The combination seemed unbeatable. But the opposition launched a powerful counter-narrative this year by interpreting the slogan of over 400 BJP and NDA members as a veiled attempt to amend the Constitution and end reservations with a brute majority. It was a success and the party fell from 303 to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha. Now with the a stay In this context, the BJP seems to be seriously fighting back to keep its project of unifying all disadvantaged groups under the umbrella of Hindutva on track.

