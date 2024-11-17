Turkey blocked Israeli President Herzogs' flight to COP29 in Azerbaijan, officials confirm





ANKARA Turkey effectively blocked Israeli President Isaac Herzogs' participation in the COP29 summit in Baku earlier this week by denying his plane permission to fly over Turkish airspace, official Turkish sources confirmed to Al- Monitor. Ahead of the COP29 summit, held in Baku on November 12-13, Israeli officials submitted a request for Herzogs planes to fly over Turkish airspace towards the Azerbaijani capital. Overflight permission was not granted, official Turkish sources told Al-Monitor, confirming initial reports from Azerbaijani media outlet Qafqazinfo earlier Sunday. Of the two main air routes between Israel and Baku, one involves flying over Iran, while the other requires the use of Turkish airspace. Herzog was due to lead the Israeli delegation to the summit, but his visit was canceled earlier this month, with the Israeli presidency citing security reasons to justify the cancellation, according to Israeli media. The Israeli delegation, which included the ministers of environmental protection, energy and transport, eventually traveled to Baku, although the route it took remains unclear. No further requests for overflight rights have been submitted to Turkey and charter flights between Tel Aviv and Baku continue to operate normally. Attempts by Azerbaijani officials to gain Turkish approval for the flight failed, according to Azerbaijani media. In March 2022, Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit Turkey since 2007, as part of efforts to normalize relations between Turkey and Israel after more than a decade of turbulent relations largely due to disagreements. on the Palestinian question. In August of the same year, both countries reinstated their ambassadors, signifying a complete normalization of relations. But this relaxation was short-lived. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has positioned himself as a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, has intensified his criticism of Israel following the Hamas-Israel conflict which began on October 7. In late October, Israel announced that it was reassessing its diplomatic relations with Turkey, indicating that its ambassador would not return to Ankara after his departure due to security concerns amid large-scale anti-Israel protests. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel in November 2023. Turkey does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization and the group's political leaders can travel freely within the country. On October 28, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with senior officials from Hamas's political wing, just two days after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/11/turkey-blocked-israeli-president-herzogs-flight-cop29-azerbaijan-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos