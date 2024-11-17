Jon 'Bones' Jones Performs Famous Donald Trump Dance, Gives Belt to President-Elect After TKO Victory





Jon “Bones” Jones retained his undisputed UFC world heavyweight title by defeating Stipe Miocic on Saturday and celebrated with a tribute to President-elect Trump, who was at ringside.

Jones broke into Trump's signature dance moments after landing a spinning back kick to Miocic's ribs to end the title fight with a technical knockout. As he danced in the ring, the decidedly pro-Trump crowd roared their approval.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

As Jones danced and pointed at Trump, the new president smiled and gave a thumbs up.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jones also warmly praised Trump.

“A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

DONALD TRUMP ARRIVES AT UFC 309 AT MSG; CROWD ROARS FOR PRESIDENT-ELECT WEEKS AFTER HISTORIC RALLY

Then, Jones used the energy of the crowd to shout out a “USA!” USA! song in which they joyfully joined in.

“I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be an American Christian champion,” Jones added.

After the interview, Jones walked over to where Trump was sitting ringside with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, his sons Don Jr. and Eric, Kid Rick, Vivek Ramaswamy, singer Jelly Roll and others and handed him his UFC title. belt.

President-elect Donald Trump presents the title belt to Jon Jones after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden early Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump invited Jones to the White House when he takes office next year as the 47th president of the United States.

While Jones said he may still have a few fights left, Miocic, 42, told Rogan he's finished his Hall of Fame-worthy career as one of the best Heavyweight fighters to ever step inside an octagon.

Jones is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all time, as he now boasts a record of 28-1 with one no fight.

Trump made a triumphant return to MSG Saturday night with a star-studded entourage, basking in thunderous applause from fans just weeks after holding a historic rally at the “world's most famous arena.”

Trump, making his first UFC appearance since his Nov. 5 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, drew thunderous applause as he entered with his entourage.

“If the people at home could hear the noise in this room right now. It's so loud!” ” Rogan said on the pay-per-view show when Trump entered the arena. “It's always loud when he comes in, but now that he's won [the election]now that he’s president again, oh my God!”

Jon Jones (red gloves) enters before fighting Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The broadcast added that those who were able to stand inside the arena did so as the video board began showing a video montage of Trump's arrival. Chants of “United States!” UNITED STATES ! » also filled the arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump witnessed several other big fights on this UFC 309 card, including main event co-winner Charles Oliveira winning by unanimous decision over Michael Chandler. Chandler is a big Trump supporter, and after fighting Oliveira for five full rounds, he also had a brief conversation with Trump after his match.

Follow Fox News Digitals sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/jon-bones-jones-performs-donald-trumps-famous-dance-gives-title-belt-president-elect-after-tko-victory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos