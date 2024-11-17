Xi Jinping asks the United States for certainty in relations between the world's two greatest powers | United States elections

Certainty. This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping asked directly from the outgoing President of the United States, Joe Biden, and indirectly from the new government of Donald Trump, during the third and final meeting of the leaders of the two major countries. powers before taking over at the White House on January 20. Pragmatic, the leader of the world's second largest economy also expressed his desire to collaborate with the new Administration in Washington to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences for an uneventful transition, for the good of both peoples.

During their meeting this Saturday, in Lima (Peru), after the closing of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Biden and Xi wanted to send a message of stability in the most complex and most complex bilateral relationship. important in the world. world. . China's objective of a healthy, stable and lasting relationship between the two countries remains unchanged, declared the President of the People's Republic, in a message addressed less to his interlocutor than to the one who will replace him in two months. Choose wisely. Continue to explore the right path so that two major countries can get along well.

For his part, Biden emphasized what his reiterated position has been during his four years in office: that the relationship between the two countries can be one of competition, but it must not be one of conflict. It is our responsibility, and over the last four years, I think we have shown that it is possible to maintain this relationship, declared the outgoing head of state at the start of a one hour and forty hour meeting. at Xi's hotel, who acted as host

To underline this spirit of cordial understanding, The two presidents announced an agreement on standards for artificial intelligence: nuclear weapons will always be under the responsibility of human hands and this new technology will under no circumstances have the possibility of making decisions on the use of these weapons. The two leaders also stressed the need to carefully consider potential risks and develop artificial intelligence technology in the military sector in a careful and responsible manner, the White House said in a statement.

The last meeting, barring any surprises, between the Chinese president and the outgoing American president aimed to stabilize, as far as possible, the most important bilateral relationship in the world and which the White House National Security Council describes as difficult and complicated , but fundamental. It will also make it possible to resolve, as far as possible, the outstanding questions before the coming to power of a Trump who had stormy relations with Beijing. Washington is more than upset by a case of piracy linked to China in US government telephone systems and in presidential campaigns, and attempts to reduce this Asian country's support for the Russian war machine in Ukraine.

Both topics were discussed. Biden expressed deep concerns about cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructure, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a telephone news conference after the meeting. He also spoke of Washington's dissatisfaction with Beijing's support for the Russian military industry by sending components. And they condemned the deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia, allegedly to fight in that conflict. The US president stressed that China has influence and capabilities and should use them to prevent further escalation of the war by deploying more North Korean forces, the senior official added.

The two leaders also discussed, according to national security advisor Jake Sullivan, the fight against drug trafficking; climate change, or communication between the respective armed forces, to prevent a possible incident from leading to undesirable consequences. Biden also raised issues such as Taiwan, the South China Sea, human rights and Beijing's trade policies, which Washington considers unfair.

Competition with China will define what the world will be like over the next ten, twenty, thirty years. And therefore, this will have to be a fundamental priority for the new administration, Sullivan said on the eve of the meeting.

This has been the case during Biden's term. He maintained many of his predecessor's punitive measures against China, including tariffs, and passed ambitious laws aimed at combating competition with Beijing, such as the CHIPS Act to encourage innovation and production of semiconductors, while limiting its rival's access to the Chinese market. cutting-edge American technology. A strategy the White House describes as invest, align and compete.

But one of the outgoing president's efforts since coming to power has also been to stabilize relations to prevent competition from leading to conflict. Relations had deteriorated during the second half of Trump's term: first, due to a trade war precipitated by the imposition of tariffs by the United States as it of his kind to balance the trade balance. Then, because of the pandemic, the first cases of which were detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan and whose consequences contributed to the defeat of the Republican in the 2020 elections. And, already during the mandate of the Democrat, following the visit of the president of the time. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan, the democratic island that Beijing considers an inalienable part of its territory.

Biden met for the first time as President Xi in Bali, Indonesia during the G20 summit in 2022. The two leaders already knew each other from their respective countries' vice-presidential days. And share your respect for institutions. At this meeting, they agreed to stop the free fall of bilateral relations, to try to cooperate where they shared interests and to compete respectfully where they competed.

A commitment which, for better or for worse, was maintained during Biden's four years in office, despite the incident of the passage of a Chinese hot air balloon over American territory which froze these good intentions for several months . When the two leaders met again almost exactly a year ago in suburban San Francisco, also on the sidelines of the annual APEC summit, the waters had returned to their course of relative calm.

The meeting this Saturday in Lima also aimed to review what could happen in the relationship from January 20, when the new Trump administration arrives, in which the Republican has already announced that he would place the State Department in the head of the current Florida senator Marco Rubio, with very critical positions towards Beijing. The president-elect also promised to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60%, a move Xi warned against on Friday. If implemented, this measure could practically eliminate the Asian giant's GDP growth, which is currently around 4%: experts estimate that it could reduce it by two or three percentage points.

Xi and Biden will now continue their trip to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. Biden will make an interim stop in Manaus to become, as the White House has proclaimed, the first American president to travel to the Amazon to see for himself the effects of climate change. Xi, for his part, is on a week-long tour of a region of Latin America where China has growing influence. This Thursday, the deep-water megaport of Chancay (Peru) was inaugurated. Next week he will make a state visit to Brazil.