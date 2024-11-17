After Queen Elizabeth, Nigeria will honor Prime Minister Modi with this rare national award | India News





PM Modi in Nigeria: Nigeria is set to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). Prime Minister Modi will become the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. Queen Elizabeth is the only other foreign dignitary to receive the GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award given to Prime Minister Modi by a country. On Sunday, the Prime Minister arrived in Nigeria for the first leg of his three-country tour. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Wike handed over the “Key to the City” of Abuja to Prime Minister Modi. The key symbolizes the trust and honor reposed in the Prime Minister by the Nigerian people. Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks in Nigeria to strengthen ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-country tour of Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, scheduled from November 17 to 21. In a statement issued by Prime Minister Modi, he said his first stopover in Nigeria, following the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was aimed at strengthening strategic ties between the two countries. “At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends of Nigeria who have sent me warm messages of welcome in Hindi,” the statement said. India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly and deep-rooted bilateral relations. Prime Minister Modi's visit is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. Why is PM Modis visit important? India is emerging as Nigeria's development partner on two fronts, providing development assistance through concessional loans and providing capacity building training programs. India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing collaboration in economic, energy and defense areas. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership. (With ANI entries)

