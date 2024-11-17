Right-wing activists launch canceled annual Christmas, outrage

“As if by magic, the rage of the poppy gives way to the ban on Christmas.”

It's mid-November, the time of year when angry cries of canceled Christmas hit the pages of the right-wing press.

THE Daily Express, Daily MailAnd GB News didn't hold back this year, targeting a primary school in Hampshire.

Fury erupts as school bans Christmas references from festive panto to be inclusive, the Express seethed.

Christmas is CANCELED: Festive references banned from school pantomime performances to be more inclusive of all faiths, headlined GB News on November 12.

But it was the Email who nailed the exclusivity

The story focuses on a primary school in a Hampshire village which allegedly sparked anger by informing parents that their production of Jack and the Beanstalk would omit elements of Christmas. Following a negative reaction from parents, the principal sent a letter of clarification stating:

As this is not a Christmas event, but a pantomime, everyone will be able to enjoy it with the changes we have requested. We want ALL our children to enjoy the pantomime and, to make it a fully inclusive event, we have removed Christmas songs from the production. Children will continue to enjoy our usual Christmas events as we progress through the end of this term.

The Mail report cites a number of grievances from parents, saying the exclusion of the pantomime undermines Christian tradition. One of them said:

This should not be allowed. Christmas is celebrated all over the UK and the world, and you just can't eradicate it so that a few people aren't offended.

A pantomime only happens at Christmas, but it's crazy that we can't mention that word.

Another said: The chief is wrong to pander to the whims of a small minority of parents.

Right-wing commentators seized the opportunity, with GB News columnist Alex Armstrong, assignment on X: Leave Christmas alone. We are a Christian country, period. We need an overhaul of our education system that matches Trump.

The right-wing outcry sparked a backlash on social media, where users criticized the hyperbolic response.

As if by magic, poppy rage gives way to Christmas ban, one user remarked. Another commented: No, we really don't. [need a Trump level overhaul of our education system] We are an inclusive society.

As always, these canceled Christmas stories rarely, if ever, involve anyone saying you're not allowed to say Christmas. Instead, they focus on efforts to be more inclusive.

As Herald reporter Adam Miller rightly pointed out during a similar outcry in 2022:

These experts know it. This is all part of the problem. Exploit your audience's biases with these talking points about people in British society who don't celebrate Christmas, and they'll continue to buy your newspaper, watch your show, or improve your online engagement stats.

The annual Christmas Is Canceled uproar is a classic example of inclusiveness advocates struggling to accommodate diverse beliefs, while those who resist change resort to clickbait, sensationalism and misinformation.