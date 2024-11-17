No word on military trial of Imran (UK official)





ISLAMABAD:

A senior British government official said there is no indication from Pakistani authorities that incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tried by the military courts set up last year to prosecute the alleged perpetrators of the 9 vandalism. May 2023. .

In a letter responding to an October 16 inquiry by British lawmaker Kim Johnson regarding the political situation in Pakistan and the detention of Imran Khan, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy said that the UK consistently engages at high levels. on these crucial questions.

On October 16, Kim Johnson called on the British Foreign Secretary to intervene in the release of Imran Khan from Adiala Prison and to engage with the Pakistani government at the request of Imran Khan's advisor on international affairs, Zulfi Bukhari.

20 British parliamentarians, representing both the Commons and the Lords, signed the letter written by Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside.

Responding to the letter, Lammy said that while Pakistan's legal proceedings are a domestic matter, the UK has been very clear that Pakistani authorities must act in accordance with their international obligations and with respect for freedoms fundamental rights, including the right to a fair trial. due process and humane detention. “This applies to Imran Khan as it does to all Pakistani citizens,” he added.

The foreign minister said he had raised concerns about the potential use of military courts to try civilians, including Imran Khan, adding that such courts may lack transparency and independent oversight, making it difficult to assessment of compliance with international standards.

“We have no recent indication from Pakistani authorities that they intend to try Imran Khan in a military court, but my officials continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

Lammy expressed concern about restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, particularly against the political opposition.

In its interactions with authorities, he said, the British government continues to emphasize that freedom of opinion and expression without censorship, intimidation or unnecessary restriction is the cornerstone of democracy.

“The FCDO Minister responsible for Pakistan, Minister Falconer, raised the importance of respect for civil and political rights with Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Azam. [Nazeer] The fine.

“Minister Falconer is due to visit Pakistan later this year and I have asked him to arrange a meeting with you and other interested parliamentarians upon his return,” he added.

Speaking with reference to the recent constitutional amendments, he said that while any amendment to the Pakistani Constitution is a matter for Pakistan, the UK has made it clear that an independent judiciary, capable of checking and balancing other organs of the State, is essential to the proper functioning of democracy.

“The UK will continue to work with Pakistan across all of our shared interests,” he added.

Zulfi Bukhari on Saturday spoke to man in Pakistan. “Congressman Kim Johnson and other members have taken an important step for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, 46 other US Congress members have raised concerns with President Joe Biden over the alleged illegal detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom they described as “Pakistan's most popular political leader” .

The letter refers to widespread irregularities, electoral fraud and targeted actions against the PTI in the February 2024 general elections. Congress members claimed that these elections were manipulated and criticized the suppression of observers' reports of the Commonwealth and the European Union.

The letter highlights the demands of the United Nations Task Force and Amnesty International for the immediate release of Imran Khan.

This raises concerns about the policies of the US embassy in Islamabad, including the exclusion of the concerns of the Pakistani-American community and the embassy's rapid support for the new government.

The letter urges President Biden to take steps to prevent alleged human rights violations in Pakistan, secure the release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and ensure that the new ambassador in Islamabad is committed to promoting rights of man and democratic values.

He also references a New York Times article that describes the current Pakistani government as a “military front” struggling to establish legitimacy.

