Jokowi's Statement After Soto Breakfast with Central Java Gubernatorial Candidate Ahmad Luthfi





TEMPO.CO, Solo – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, said that future leaders must be able to convince the public that they are capable of leading.

“Yes, we must be convinced that the leader is useful to the people,” Jokowi said after breakfast with Central Java gubernatorial candidate (cagub) Ahmad Luthfi in Soto Triwindu Solo, Central Java, Sunday November 17, 2024.

Asked about the survey results which showed that Luthfi-Yasin's electability lagged behind Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi in the 2024 regional elections or Central Java Pilkada, Jokowi responded.

“Who said (the investigation was lost)? What is the investigation? Just look at all the surveys. “There’s no need to be arrogant,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the major campaign at Fort Vastenburg, Solo, Jokowi admitted that he was not invited.

“No, no. I wasn't invited, so I didn't come. But later in Grobogan and Batang (the campaign will come). I just pray (for the campaign in Solo),” he said declared.

On the same occasion, Luthfi said the grand campaign would convey the vision and mission to the community.

“We will convey the potential of Central Java with several agendas, especially with Pak Jokowi, other artists. We will also go to Grobogan, Blora in order to absorb the aspirations of the people,” he said.

During the grand campaign at Vastenburg Fort, Luthfi said he was ready to advance Central Java sustainably and compete towards a golden Indonesia in 2045.

“Gus Yasin and I ask for blessings. On November 27, invite our neighbors, best friend“Brother, to come to the polling station,” Luthfi said.

“Choose who?” Luthfi shouted to the masses who witnessed the grand campaign.

“Luthfi… Yasin,” the crowd responded in unison.

Jokowi did not participate in the great Vastenburg Fortress campaign. Despite this, the event seemed lively with the presence of a number of renowned artists who hosted the event, such as Raffi Ahmad, Gading Marten, Inara Rusli, Celine Evangelista, Harris Vriza and Ria Ricis.

The series of great campaigns began with a carnival. The number 2 candidate couple of the Central Java Pilkada first paraded in a horse-drawn carriage. Both were accompanied by riders who were leaders of political parties in Central Java.

Behind their group was a parade of hundreds of activists in the art of reog, stilt walking, drumming, gamelan and lion dancing.

The carnival starts from Horizon Aziza Solo Hotel heading towards North Square, Gladak Roundabout, Solo City Hall and stops at the main venue Fort Vastenburg.

A number of political party leaders present included Central Java Gerindra Party Chairman DPD Sudaryono, Central Java DPW PKB Chairman KH Yusif Chudlori, Central Java DPW PKS Chairman Muhammad Afif, DPW PPP Chairman Central Java Masruhan Samsurie and the chairman of the Central Java Democratic DPW. Rinto Subekti.

In the Central Java regional elections, the candidate pair (paslon) Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen was supported by a combination of political parties; Gerindra Party, National Awakening Party (PKB), Golkar Party, United Development Party (PPP), NasDem Party, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party and Party of Indonesian Solidarity (PSI).

Luthfi-Yasin will compete against the Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi candidate duo supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

