Elon Musk is a must alongside Trump

WASHINGTON DC No figure in the United States has positioned himself better in the final three months of the US presidential election than Elon Musk. The owner of Tesla and SpaceX only approved Donald Trump's return to the White House just four hours after the former president's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13. Today, the richest man in the world is using his political luck to become the second most powerful man on the planet.

Over the past fortnight, Musk has become the de facto elected Prime Minister of the Americas, in a republic where this role does not exist. His participation in Trump's phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be attributed to chance: perhaps he simply happened to be in the room where they occurred at the right time, and Trump enjoyed displaying Musk's presence during conversations. .

But last week's news that Musk had been deployed by Trump to New York for secret talks with Iranian officials took his role in the president-elect's inner circle to new levels. The meeting was reportedly initiated by Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, took place at a secret location and focused on defusing tensions between Washington and Tehran after January's presidential inauguration.

Trump's communications team refuses to confirm or deny whether the meeting took place. But Karoline Leavitt, now preparing to take on her new role as White House press secretary, certainly fueled this idea by asserting that the American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country . When he returns to the White House, he will take power. the action necessary to achieve this.

Trump, Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr watch a fight during the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday (Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

The Washington Post suggested Saturday that Musk has now become the president-elect's first friend. But that doesn't quite capture the scale and scope of the tech bros' access to power and their desire to exercise it.

Last week, after being named co-director of the still legendary Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE, which aptly bears the name of a cryptocurrency touted by Musk), the billionaire addressed supporters of the policy America First. Trumps Mar-A-Lago Estate Institute. He pledged to use his new position to cut public waste and reduce the size of the U.S. government. The public gave us a mandate, he said, embracing Trump's victory like a barnacle.

Musk has become a fixture at Trump's side, completely overshadowing Vice President-elect JD Vance, who is officially a heartbeat away from leading the next US administration.

His investment of around $130 million (103 million) in the Trump campaign has already paid off. In the aftermath of the election, Musk's personal wealth soared by more than $70 billion ($55 billion) as shares of his companies surged. The value of Tesla alone, has reached near-record levels, fueled by the certainty that Trump will impose tariffs to protect the position of American manufacturers in the electric vehicle market.

Musk participated in Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

But if Musk manages to continue riding Trump's wildly unpredictable bandwagon, his bet could pay off even more.

His businesses hold massive federal contractsSpaceX alone brought in $15.4 billion (12.2 billion) from NASA and several other government departments. In his role overseeing the size and scope of the U.S. government, Musk could find himself in a position to regulate the bureaucrats who regulate his own companies.

Beyond his personal influence with the president-elect, he would like to build bridges between his corporate empire and the new administration by placing some of his lieutenants in high government positions. If Trump agreed, significant conflict of interest allegations would quickly follow.

Musk can view his situation with a sense of poetic justice. For the past four years, President Joe Biden has excluded the billionaire from his inner circle. Musk only visited the Biden White House once, in September 2023and notably did not obtain a meeting with the president.

Their mutual disdain dates back to August 2021, when Biden, balking at Tesla's failure to recognize unions, did not invite Musk to attend an event promoting electric vehicles. Biden pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn, Musk grumbled. to CNBC in February 2022, claiming that the administration had falsely stated that General Motors was leading the electric car industry.

For some in Trump's inner circle, Musk has become a guest who overstays his welcome at Mar-A-Lago. He regularly uses his account on his own social media platform value your choices for Cabinet positions, and also for demonstrate his proximity to Trump at events like the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Saturday session in New York.

At Mar-A-Lago last week, Trump joked about Musk's constant presence at his Florida resort. I can't get him out of here. He loves this place, Trump told his supporters, adding I love having him here. He's good.

But like Icarus, Musk's rise into Trump's orbit is a risky business. His ambitions as Prime Minister will depend on his ability to avoid having his wings clipped by the president-elect at his side.