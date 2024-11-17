Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold talks at Lima summit





President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak Saturday at an international summit in Peru — the first time in seven months that the leaders have spoken. Efforts to shore up already strained relations between the two countries ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House will be fraught with tensions over cybercrime, trade and Russia. The meeting, likely the last before Biden leaves the White House, will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, where several leaders from the Pacific region are taking stock of what awaits them on January 20.





President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks in Peru on Saturday. P.A. Washington is furious over recent China-linked hackers who targeted State Department officials, Trump family members and Biden administration aides in a shocking breach of telecommunications systems, and is deeply concerned that Beijing is increasing pressure on China and Taiwan to support Russia. China's economy, meanwhile, has suffered from Biden's recent restrictions on trade with Beijing, including rules banning U.S. investment in Chinese technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as limiting exports of advanced computer chips, experts said. However, looming over their group is what Trump's upcoming return could mean for Beijing. The president-elect has pledged to impose 60% tariffs on all goods imported from China as part of his “America First” trade policy, in addition to a universal 10% tariff. 20% on all goods imported into the United States. He has also tapped a number of China hawks for positions in his cabinet, including Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as secretary of state and Rep. Mike Waltz as state adviser. national security. Beijing is seeking to use the meeting as a way to ease tensions with the United States over the next two months, said Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations specialist. told Reuters.





Saturday's meeting will be the two men's first talks in seven months and likely the last before Biden leaves the White House. P.A. “China absolutely does not want relations with the United States to be disrupted before Trump officially takes office,” Shen said. The current transition period between administrations is “a time when competitors and adversaries can see a possible opportunity,” national security adviser Jake said Wednesday. He added that Biden would emphasize to Xi the need to maintain stability, clarity and predictability throughout this transition between the United States and China. With post wires

